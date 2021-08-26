USD/ZAR Price Outlook: Dollar-Focused ZAR Looks to Jackson Hole on Friday

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-26 15:39:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pause Rally as the Pandemic Clouds the Outlook
2021-08-26 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-25 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Forecast: Gold and Silver Remain Focused on the Fed
2021-08-26 11:24:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-26 15:39:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; Jackson Hole Preview
2021-08-26 16:05:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.07% France 40: 0.02% Germany 30: -0.04% Wall Street: -0.21% US 500: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/xYghSos3qV
  • Seeing reports that TSMC is increasing chip prices 20% amid supply constraints. Some serious upstream inflation pressures out there
  • US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/08/26/US-Dollar-Price-Action-Setups-EUR-USD-EURUSD-GBP-USD-GBPUSD-USD-CAD-USDCAD-AUD-USD-AUDUSD.html https://t.co/q96B7Q2UOz
  • The markets are fully dialed in for the Jackson Hole Symposium with equities easing back and the Dollar drifting higher. That said, DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter believes decisive moves will likely wait for Friday. https://t.co/YbwF3cfxad
  • 'From the sidelines' commentary at Jackson Hole this morning includes Fed's Esther George who said she is ready to "talk about taper sooner rather than later" and James Bullard who reiterated they should 'get going' on taper, end by March and warned of stimulus-fed bubbles risk
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.43% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.46% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/C7ddak4OvV
  • This is from the KC Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium page. The full agenda is due at 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT. For now, market charge from this event will be on 'interviews from the sidelines' https://t.co/Bs0IZmu8ml
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.22% FTSE 100: -0.23% France 40: -0.28% US 500: -0.43% Germany 30: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BcsSViegHp
  • USD/JPY aiming to break above 110.50 before reversal. Looking for a break below 108.50 if the pattern consolidates. Get your $USDJPY market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/b5IMbeZxKj https://t.co/O5vOinV9W5
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.17% Oil - US Crude: -0.67% Silver: -0.84% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/9e9V1YNEHM
USD/ZAR Price Outlook: Dollar-Focused ZAR Looks to Jackson Hole on Friday

USD/ZAR Price Outlook: Dollar-Focused ZAR Looks to Jackson Hole on Friday

Richard Snow, Analyst

USD/ZAR Analysis:

  • ZAR unfazed by growing unemployment data print
  • USD-focused ZAR showing signs of indecision as doji appears on the daily chart
  • Potential for elevated volatility on Friday should there be any mention on tapering specifics or timing by the Fed Chairman at Jackson Hole
Advertisement

SA Unemployment Rises in the Wake of Covid-19 and Civil Unrest

SA’s unemployment rate rose past one third of the eligible workforce to 34.4% from a previous 32.46%. This translates into 7.8 million people without work and comes as no surprise given the toll of the pandemic which was exacerbated by the estimated R10 billion in losses suffered during a period of fairly localized looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

economic calendar

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Levels to Watch for USD/ZAR Heading into Friday

USD/ZAR selling has subsided somewhat ever since the evening star candle formation indicated the possibility of the reversal around the 15.40 level. Price action dropped below the psychologically important 15.00 level where it continues to trade. However, selling pressure looks to have waned as price action trades pretty flat on the day, resembling a doji candle.

Read through our comprehensive education library for more on candlesticks and candlestick patterns

Although the event officially gets underway on Thursday, most of the volatility in the USD/ZAR pair is likely to play out on Friday as Jerome Powell is set to address virtual attendees at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. ZAR price action looks to be waiting for the unfolding developments on Friday which tend to show up in the US dollar or Dollar index (DXY) as a benchmark for USD strength.

Continued dollar weakness highlights the 14.73 region as the nearest level of support with the 61.8% Fib (drawn from the April 2020 high to the June 2021 low) at 14.50as the next significant level of support. On the other hand, if news out of Jackson Hole boosts the dollar there may well be another move higher, towards the crucial 15.00 level and potentially even result in a retest of the 15.38 level.

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

USDZAR daily

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Taking a closer look at the 4 hour chart, we see the continuation of the bullish momentum through successive lower lows and lower highs (yellow and purple rectangles). Therefore, further shorter-term ZAR strength could still transpire in the hours before Jackson Hole.

USD/ZAR 4 Hour Chart

USDZAR 4 hour chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Forecast: Gold and Silver Remain Focused on the Fed
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Forecast: Gold and Silver Remain Focused on the Fed
2021-08-26 11:24:00
USD/JPY Technical Setup Suggesting A Break Below 108.50
USD/JPY Technical Setup Suggesting A Break Below 108.50
2021-08-26 09:30:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Supported by USD Weakness, UK Covid Data Warns
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Supported by USD Weakness, UK Covid Data Warns
2021-08-26 07:58:00
Crude Oil Prices Pause Rally as the Pandemic Clouds the Outlook
Crude Oil Prices Pause Rally as the Pandemic Clouds the Outlook
2021-08-26 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR