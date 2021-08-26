News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-26 15:39:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pause Rally as the Pandemic Clouds the Outlook
2021-08-26 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Peloton Shares Dip on Weak Results, Dell Technologies Posts Strong Q2 Earnings
2021-08-26 21:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-08-26 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rally Stalls at Resistance- XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-26 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-26 15:39:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; Jackson Hole Preview
2021-08-26 16:05:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Real Time News
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Peloton Shares Dip on Weak Results, Dell Technologies Posts Strong Q2 Earnings $PTON $DELL $QQQ $ES $SPY $SPX Link: h…
  • While USD/CAD rates have been carving out a potential inverse head and shoulders pattern, CAD/JPY rates appear to be working on a head and shoulders pattern themselves. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/sFk6UPBT7C https://t.co/jAl1waFluy
  • WTI crude retreats slightly after robust gains this week. Risk assets close lower ahead of tomorrow's Jackson Hole event $WTI $CL_F #Oil https://t.co/Hq2glcrWAk
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.17% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.39% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.45% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.53% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/qiWTttOHQQ
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.52% Gold: 0.04% Silver: -1.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/yAeoMs3KWn
  • The Federal Reserve will hold the second part of its Jackson Hole summit on Friday Get your market update from @DColmanFX here:https://t.co/sDkB9NtEJ2 https://t.co/1ZwtTa0XWV
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 85.09%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/W6HNZp1ADK
  • Dell Technologies Q2 Earnings: Revenues: $26.13 B vs. $25.61 B est. EPS: $2.24 vs. $2.03 est. $DELL
  • Fed Chairman Jerome Powell doesn't want to generate volatility in the capital markets through is Jackson Hole speech tomorrow (14:00 GMT). In fact, he will attempt very hard to avoid it at all costs. If markets rock, it will be an accident. Worth remembering for scenario analysis
  • Fed's Kaplan: - I see no reason to modify my stance on rate hikes in 2022 - Tapering early gives the Fed more options
Peloton Shares Dip on Weak Results, Dell Technologies Posts Strong Q2 Earnings

Peloton Shares Dip on Weak Results, Dell Technologies Posts Strong Q2 Earnings

Brendan Fagan,

Peloton, Dell Technologies, Dow Jones, Jackson Hole – Talking Points

  • Peloton shares dip on weak EPS results, lower guidance for upcoming quarters
  • Dell Technologies beats revenue and earnings estimates for Q2
  • Dow Jones drops 200 points, markets end lower ahead of Jackson Hole

Equity markets ended Thursday lower as geopolitical tensions and the Jackson Hole economic symposium garnered the attention of market participants. All three major US indices were down by more than 0.50%, with the Nasdaq shedding the most at 0.64%. After the bell, Peloton reported disappointing earnings, missing EPS estimates but beating revenue estimates. Shares fell by as much as 15% after the closing bell as markets digested lower guidance and a cut in bike prices from Peloton. Shares tumbled below $100 but recovered slightly to the $105 area.

Peloton 5 Minute Chart

Peloton Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Dell Technologies also reported after the bell, posting strong results for the second quarter. The computer giant beat both revenue and earnings estimates, but shares moved lower in after-hours trade by as much as 3%. Dell technologies benefitted tremendously from the “work from home” trade and may stand to continue to benefit from much of corporate America delaying its return to office. The adaptation of hybrid work models has fueled strong demand for Dell laptops, tablets, and cloud services. Revenues for the quarter jumped by 15% to $26.12 billion.

Dell Technologies 5 Minute Chart

Dell Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Broader equity markets ended Thursday in the red as market participants cast an eye to Friday’s packed slate of events. Most notably, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will be speaking at the virtual Jackson Hole economic symposium, with many looking to his words for any clues or updates regarding tapering. Apart from Powell’s speech, key economic data is set to cross the wires before the Fed Chair takes centerstage. PCE data and a final reading on consumer sentiment for August represent significant risk events for broader markets.

Upcoming US Economic Events

Peloton Shares Dip on Weak Results, Dell Technologies Posts Strong Q2 Earnings

Courtesy of the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

