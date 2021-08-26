News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Bitcoin Reclaims $47,000 as Risk Sentiment Shifts to Kabul Attacks, Ether and Cardano Stall

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) Talikng Points:

  • Bitcoin (BTC/USD) tests trendline support after breaking below $48,000
  • Ether (ETH/USD) rebounds from $3,000
  • Cardano (ADA/USD) holds firm above key Fibonacci resistance at $2.50
  • Explosions in Kabul Afghanistan weigh on risk sentiment; major risk events may provide an additional catalyst for both volatility and price action

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ether (ETH/USD) and Cardano (ADA/USD) have suffered losses after an impressive rally earlier this week. The move that saw Bitcoin (BTC/USD) retest $50,000, a level last seen in May, also allowed Cardano (ADA/USD) to reach an all-time high of $2.97 and pushed the total market cap of the crypto sphere back above $2 Trillion.

With risk sentiment now focused on both the Kabul attacks and the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, crypto prices remain on high alert despite a slight recovery from Thursday’s slide.

Related Articles: How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks and Gold?

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Threatens Trendline Support

After climbing back above $50,000 earlier this week, BTC/USD plunged to $46,300 before reclaiming $47,000 which continues to provide support for the bulls,. As prices continue to track the 8-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) has fallen below , an indication that the momentum of the uptrend has been losing steam

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

For now, a break below $47,000 could see Bitcoin prices testing the next level of support at $42,293, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the April – June 2021 move.

Cardano (ADA/USD) Retreats from All-Time High

Cardano (ADA/USD) prices currently remain supported by the key psychological level of $2.50 which continues to provide support for the imminent move. After surging a massive 189% from the July 2021 low of $0.98, ADA bulls ran into a wall of resistance at the key psychological level of $3.00 before retracing back to prior resistance, turned support of $2.5.

As prices continue to cling to the 8-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) remains in overbought territory, threatening to cross back within range.

Cardano (ADA/USD) Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

