Euro Forecast: Turnaround in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Gathers Pace; EUR/GBP Rangebound
2021-08-25 19:00:00
2021-08-25 19:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro at Critical Spot on the Chart
2021-08-25 12:35:00
2021-08-25 12:35:00
Oil Extends Bullish Price Action as US Inventories Fall for Third Week
2021-08-25 20:00:00
2021-08-25 20:00:00
EURUSD An Inevitable 1.1750 – 1.1650 Range Breakout For Another Day
2021-08-25 06:00:00
2021-08-25 06:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-25 21:30:00
2021-08-25 21:30:00
5 Myths on Women and Money: Wall Street Isn't Just for Men
2021-08-25 18:00:00
2021-08-25 18:00:00
Silver (XAG/USD) Price Forecast: Silver Resilience Holds Strong in Anticipation of Jackson Hole
2021-08-25 21:11:00
2021-08-25 21:11:00
Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of Fed Economic Symposium
2021-08-25 14:00:00
2021-08-25 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD at Risk From Truck Driver Shortage
2021-08-25 08:00:00
2021-08-25 08:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
2021-08-24 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Boost Short Bets
2021-08-25 04:00:00
2021-08-25 04:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
2021-08-24 17:00:00
Silver (XAG/USD) Price Forecast: Silver Resilience Holds Strong in Anticipation of Jackson Hole

Silver (XAG/USD) Price Forecast: Silver Resilience Holds Strong in Anticipation of Jackson Hole

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Silver (XAG/USD) Talking Points:

  • Silver (XAG/USD) prices remain supported above $23,00 as sentiment remains mixed.
  • Jackson Hole Symposium remains a key catalyst for Gold and Silver prices
  • US Dollar remains vulnerable, all eyes on the Fed

Silver (XAG/USD) prices currently remain supported above the key psychological level of $23.00, maintaining its resilience ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium. Due to rising Covid-19 cases, the summit will now be held virtually over the next two days.

Following last week’s FOMC Meeting minutes where the Federal Reserve approached inflationary concerns with a more hawkish tone, Gold, Silver and other safe-haven assets gave back a portion of gains as expectations of tapering were digested by the market, pushing Silver prices to a critical level of support at $22.90.

Since then, the tone has once again turned dovish as rising Covid-19 cases continue to weigh on the economy, placing the Federal Reserve in a tough spot as inflation continues to run hot.

Learn How to Trade Gold by CombiningTechnical and Fundamental Analysis

Silver (XAG/USD) Price Action

A shift in sentiment has seen Silver retreat from the February 2021 high, where prices retested $30.00. But after falling below the 50-period Moving Average on the weekly time-frame, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) has swiftly been making its way back towards the zero line, an indication that Silver bulls have been losing steam.

Silver (XAG/USD) Weekly Chart

Silver (XAG/USD) Price Forecast: Silver Resilience Holds Strong in Anticipation of Jackson Hole

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

From a shorter-term perspective, the recent bearish rhetoric was further confirmed by the formation of a death cross on the daily time-frame, which provided bears the opportunity to drive prices back to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 – 2021 move which continues to provide support for the precious metal at $22.90.

As sentiment remains mixed, geopolitical risks and rising Covid-19 cases has continued to support demand for safe-haven Silver, allowing price action to stabilize between the key Fibonacci levels of historical major moves.

Silver (XAG/USD) Daily Chart

Silver (XAG/USD) Price Forecast: Silver Resilience Holds Strong in Anticipation of Jackson Hole

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using IG Charts

Should bulls wish to regain dominance over the systemic, prominent trend, a break above the 50% retracement of $25.86 may be required.

Likewise, for the bearish narrative to persist, bears will be required to drive prices below $23.00.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

