IBEX 35, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook Remains Constructive, Jackson Hole Symposium Eyed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Susceptible to Dovish ECB Guidance Ahead of Fed Symposium
2021-08-24 20:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
Dollar, USDCAD and Oil Reversals Defy Trend, Suit Anticipation
2021-08-24 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-24 21:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Mired by Fed Symposium Risk
2021-08-24 22:15:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rally May Run Out of Steam
2021-08-24 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.25.
2021-08-24 00:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: IBEX 35, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook Remains Constructive, Jackson Hole Symposium Eyed #equities #trading #FederalReserve #J…
  • Will be covering the Japanese Yen outlook in about 30 minutes Signup for the session below! https://t.co/ZygLbBQgRb
  • RT @FxWestwater: $NZDUSD Gains as US Dollar Sinks Despite Falling #RBNZ Rate Hike Bets Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/08/24/NZDUSD-Gains-as-US-Dollar-Sinks-Despite-Falling-RBNZ-Rate-Hike-Bets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/LQpL4fV8…
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX at 20:00 EST/00:00 GMT for a webinar on what other traders' buy/sell bets say about price trends. Register here: https://t.co/AzOQip9B3r https://t.co/HXVr710ah4
  • 🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (JUL) Actual: N$-402M Previous: N$245M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-24
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (JUL) due at 22:45 GMT (15min) Previous: N$261M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-24
  • Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Mired by Fed Symposium Risk -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/24/gold-price-outlook-xau-usd-mired-by-fed-symposium-risk.html $XAUUSD $GLD #JacksonHole https://t.co/QVOeEakn1v
  • The Euro has rallied somewhat in the last few days against the backdrop of a weaker US Dollar, but it has headwinds still ahead. Can it continue to test higher? Find out here: https://t.co/OrPUBMrSYq https://t.co/UJ5pZbBL4y
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: To be clear, inequality is a political question & not necessarily the Fed's job. But if the Fed is going to be discuss…
  • 🇰🇷 Business Confidence (AUG) Actual: 95 Previous: 97 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-24
IBEX 35, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook Remains Constructive, Jackson Hole Symposium Eyed

IBEX 35, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook Remains Constructive, Jackson Hole Symposium Eyed

Brendan Fagan,

IBEX 35, Euro Stoxx 50, Jackson Hole, Eurozone, Federal Reserve – Talking Points

  • IBEX 35, Euro Stoxx 50 point higher, fueled by easing taper fears
  • Delta variant remains rampant, Spain continues to report higher cases
  • Jackson Hole takes center stage, markets eagerly await any comments on policy

European stocks ended Tuesday’s session lower as major continental indices look to rebound from their worst week since February. Market participants are slowly moving an eye towards the Fed’s Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium at the end of the week, with many looking for clarity on the central bank’s taper timeline. Geopolitical tensions, Beijing’s continued crackdown on tech companies, and ever-present worries about the spread of the Delta variant continue to dominate the headlines. While the path of least resistance likely remains tilted higher, the aforementioned headwinds may push back on a renewed attempt to retest recent highs.

The IBEX 35 Index rebound remains intact following a robust sell-off during June and July. The swift retreat saw the index fall from a post-Covid high of 9,310 to test it’s 200-day moving average below 8,400. The index’s rise mirrors the recovery of the domestic economy, which has benefited from an influx of vaccinated tourists. Despite lingering fears over the Delta variant, Spain has vaccinated over 66% of its population. Should Spain rejuvenate sentiment surrounding its vaccination program, the IBEX 35 index could make a run towards the June high of 9,310. With the index having confirmed a close back above the 50-day moving average, a move higher may be on the cards.

IBEX 35 Index Daily Chart

IBEX 35 Chart

Chart created with TradingView

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index may look to make a fresh move higher having tested and bounced off the 50-day moving average last Friday. The index looks set to benefit from a potential delay in the Federal Reserve’s taper timeline, as continued central bank stimulus would represent a significant tailwind for risk assets. While fears had crept in surrounding a potential Fall 2021 taper from the Fed, it would appear those fears have eased significantly.

Robert Kaplan, President of the Fed’s Dallas branch and notable hawk, spoke about how the Delta variant was causing him to potentially rethink his taper timeline. This is something that seemed to have caught most policy watchers off guard. Near-term sentiment will most likely be driven by the events and comments that unfold at the virtual Jackson Hole symposium. A lack of sudden surprises from policymakers in their remarks may see risk assets continue to pointing higher, including the Euro Stoxx 50.

Euro Stoxx 50 Index Daily Chart

Euro Stoxx 50 Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Advertisement

As is the fear globally, the Eurozone economies may be showing signs of slowing. This is likely putting the bullish case for regional equities to the test in the near-term. The flash composite purchasing managers index (PMI) for the Eurozone came in at 59.5, down from 60.2 in July. While the reading above 50 indicates growing economic activity in the manufacturing and services sectors, the month-over-month decline may cause fears of “peak growth” to once again permeate into the minds of investors. The Eurozone may then follow the steps of China and the United States in reporting slowing growth, compounding the downward revision to global expansion estimates.

Eurozone Economic Calendar

IBEX 35, Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook Remains Constructive, Jackson Hole Symposium Eyed

Courtesy of the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Mired by Fed Symposium Risk
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Mired by Fed Symposium Risk
2021-08-24 22:15:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Riding the Wave of US Dollar Weakness
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Riding the Wave of US Dollar Weakness
2021-08-24 12:30:00
Market Sentiment Data Still Bullish for EUR/USD | Webinar
Market Sentiment Data Still Bullish for EUR/USD | Webinar
2021-08-24 11:30:00
NZD/USD Jumps on Hawkish RBNZ, EUR/NZD Slammed into Key Support
NZD/USD Jumps on Hawkish RBNZ, EUR/NZD Slammed into Key Support
2021-08-24 11:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

IBEX 35
EU Stocks 50