EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Susceptible to Dovish ECB Guidance Ahead of Fed Symposium
2021-08-24 20:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
Dollar, USDCAD and Oil Reversals Defy Trend, Suit Anticipation
2021-08-24 02:00:00
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-24 21:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Mired by Fed Symposium Risk
2021-08-24 22:15:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rally May Run Out of Steam
2021-08-24 08:00:00
News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.25.
2021-08-24 00:23:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Mired by Fed Symposium Risk

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

GOLD FORECAST: JACKSON HOLE TO SPUR XAU/USD PRICE VOLATILITY

  • Gold challenges its 100-day moving average, descending trendline ahead of Jackson Hole
  • XAU/USD price action is primed for volatility due to Fed symposium event risk that looms
  • Gold, silver prices could leap higher if FOMC officials stay cautious and kick the taper can
Precious metals have staged impressive rallies over recent trading sessions. Gold and silver trade about 8% higher off their respective flash crash lows notched earlier this month. This seems largely driven by a softer US Dollar and greater likelihood that the Fed delays its taper timeline announcement.

XAU/USD price action might struggle to extend its advance in the short-term, however, as markets seek more clarity on when FOMC officials might decide to start tapering asset purchases. Such clarity stands to be provided by Fed Chair Powell and his scheduled speech at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium this Friday, 27 August at 14:00 GMT.

XAU/USD – GOLD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (24 MARCH TO 24 AUGUST 2021)

XAUUSD Price Chart Gold Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Nearside technical resistance has potential to keep gold bulls at bay as well. Gold price action might face downward pressure from its descending trendline highlighted on the chart above. Not to mention, XAU/USD is also challenging the underbelly of its 100-day simple moving average. The 100-day simple moving average has served as a proverbial ‘line in the sand’ for gold with momentum looking bullish above this technical indicator and bearish below it.

As such, reclaiming the 100-day simple moving average, combined with confirmation of a breakout above resistance at the $1,830-price level, would likely serve as a very constructive development for the gold bull thesis. That may bring all-time highs back into focus, though the psychological $1,900-handle does stand out as a noteworthy obstacle with potential to stymie rallies. From a fundamental perspective, bullish scenarios could be catalyzed by FOMC officials sticking to a cautious script and not giving a taper timeline announcement at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Keep Reading – Nasdaq Price Outlook: PMI Data Eyed Ahead of Fed Symposium

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2021-08-24 12:30:00
2021-08-24 11:30:00
2021-08-24 11:05:00
2021-08-24 10:18:00
