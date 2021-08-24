News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Data Still Bullish for EUR/USD | Webinar
2021-08-24 11:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rallies Within Downtrend, Will 1.1600 Be Tested?
2021-08-24 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, USDCAD and Oil Reversals Defy Trend, Suit Anticipation
2021-08-24 02:00:00
Nasdaq Price Outlook: PMI Data Eyed Ahead of Fed Symposium
2021-08-23 14:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Outlook for the Week: Momentum Slowing?
2021-08-24 03:00:00
Dow Jones Advances on Vaccine Optimism, Hang Seng May Follow Higher
2021-08-24 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Bullion Traders Brace for Jackson Hole
2021-08-24 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Out Above 1800 - GLD Levels
2021-08-23 16:34:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rally May Run Out of Steam
2021-08-24 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-23 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.25.
2021-08-24 00:23:00
USD/JPY Rate Struggles to Clear 50-Day SMA Ahead of Fed Symposium
2021-08-23 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USD found some support it likes, holding at around the 93 handle since mid-day in yesterday's US session https://t.co/uYV5fFh2dk https://t.co/jN94JLbuyc
  • Goldman Sachs raises odds on Fed taper announcement in November to 45% from 25%; lowers December chances to 35% from 55% Expects $15bln/meeting pace of tapering, split between $10bln in USTs and $5bln in MBS
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/DWm7cBMUg9 https://t.co/txMqMOv92D
  • 🇲🇽 Mid-month Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: 5.58% Expected: 5.74% Previous: 5.75% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-24
  • 🇲🇽 Mid-month Inflation Rate MoM (AUG) Actual: -0.02% Expected: 0.13% Previous: 0.37% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-24
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.18%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 70.89%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/omNe5A3OW2
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Interest Rate Decision (AUG) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-24
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Mid-month Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 5.74% Previous: 5.75% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-24
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Mid-month Inflation Rate MoM (AUG) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.13% Previous: 0.37% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-24
  • Discover which key fundamental factors could drive indices in Q3 with our analysts’ forecast. Download now. https://t.co/1mNK5EcyVg https://t.co/K7WmaCUHMV
Market Sentiment Data Still Bullish for EUR/USD | Webinar

Market Sentiment Data Still Bullish for EUR/USD | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence remains high on signs that the Federal Reserve may not, after all, signal a tightening of US monetary policy at this week’s Jackson Hole symposium because of the spread of the delta variant of coronavirus in the country.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak at 10am New York time / 3pm London time Friday at the conference, which will now be held online.

Traders still optimistic

Traders still remain broadly positive towards riskier assets as the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19 in the US increases the likelihood that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may not, after all, signal a tapering of US monetary policy when he speaks – virtually – at the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium Friday.

EUR/USD, for example, remains in demand as traders shun safe havens like the US Dollar, although there were signs early Tuesday that Monday’s interest in risk assets like the Euro was beginning to wane.

EUR/USD Price Chart, 30 Minute Timeframe (August 20-24, 2021)

Latest EUR/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR/USD Trading Basics: What is EUR/USD And Why Trade It?

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Jumps on Hawkish RBNZ, EUR/NZD Slammed into Key Support
NZD/USD Jumps on Hawkish RBNZ, EUR/NZD Slammed into Key Support
2021-08-24 11:05:00
USD/ZAR Breaking News: Rand Slips as SA Unemployment Rate Rises
USD/ZAR Breaking News: Rand Slips as SA Unemployment Rate Rises
2021-08-24 10:18:00
Equities Climb as Taper Odds Fall on Covid Concerns - DAX 30, CAC 40 Outlook
Equities Climb as Taper Odds Fall on Covid Concerns - DAX 30, CAC 40 Outlook
2021-08-24 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rally May Run Out of Steam
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rally May Run Out of Steam
2021-08-24 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish