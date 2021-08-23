News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-22 16:00:00
US Dollar Surge Ends on an Uncertain Footing: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-08-22 10:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-22 16:00:00
S&P 500 Increasingly an Outlier of Calm Ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole
2021-08-21 02:31:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-23 03:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-22 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eyeing Resistance at 1785 as Traders Await Jackson Hole
2021-08-23 05:00:00
Gold Price Tethers as Rapport with USD and Treasury Yields Is Tested
2021-08-21 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-22 16:00:00
US Dollar Surge Ends on an Uncertain Footing: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-08-22 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: More Tapering Hints at Jackson Hole
2021-08-21 14:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold Prices Eyeing Resistance at 1785 as Traders Await Jackson Hole https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/23/Gold-Prices-Eyeing-Resistance-at-1785-as-Traders-Await-Jackson-Hole.html https://t.co/7ilGFNrfe7
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/9PRnzUDijg
  • 🇳🇱 Consumer Confidence (AUG) Actual: -6 Previous: -4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-23
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 86.16%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 72.37%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QluAlle5wu
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.41% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/bYlRjVJhGt
  • Heads Up:🇳🇱 Consumer Confidence (AUG) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-23
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.64% France 40: 0.63% FTSE 100: 0.53% Wall Street: 0.38% US 500: 0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/7JxyC3x1FC
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.39%) S&P 500 (+0.35%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.38%) [delayed] -BBG
  • 🇹🇭 Balance of Trade (JUL) Actual: $0.18B Expected: $0.94B Previous: $0.95B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-23
  • (ASEAN Fundy) US Dollar Outlook: Jackson Hole in Focus for USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP #USD $USDSGD $USDTHB $USDIDR $USDPHP https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2021/08/23/US-Dollar-Outlook-Jackson-Hole-in-Focus-for-USDSGD-USDTHB-USDIDR-USDPHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/VevwSHoeNS
Gold Prices Eyeing Resistance at 1785 as Traders Await Jackson Hole

Gold Prices Eyeing Resistance at 1785 as Traders Await Jackson Hole

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices ranged at around $1,785 for the past week, waiting for fresh catalysts
  • The Jackson Hole symposium will be closely eyed by bullion traders for clues about the Fed’s tapering timeline
  • Breaking above $1,785 may open the door for further gains, whereas a pullback may bring $1,750 into focus

Gold held steadily during Monday’s APAC session as bullion traders awaited for the Jackson Hole symposium later this week. The latest FOMC meeting minutes signaled that a majority of Fed members support an idea to scale back the $120 billion per month in asset purchases by the end of this year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday may strengthen this prospect, although recent economic data has shown signs of a slowing recovery.

Against this backdrop, the DXY US Dollar index advanced to an eight-month high as market participants attempted to price in tightened liquidity conditions towards the end of the year. As a result, gold prices faced strong resistance to move up despite escalating geopolitical tensions in Afghanistan.

Gold Price vs. US Dollar IndexPast 12 Months

Gold Prices Eyeing Resistance at 1785 as Traders Await Jackson Hole

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Looking ahead, traders are eyeing Friday’s UScore PCE inflation data for clues about rising price levels and their ramifications for the Fed policy. The figure is expected to hit 3.54% YoY in July, marking the highest level since 1992. A stronger-than-expected reading may strengthen the prospect for tapering and weigh on gold prices, whereas a weaker one may lead to the reverse.

Technically, gold prices are about to challenge an immediate resistance level at 1,785 – the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. A failed attempt to breach 1,785 may lead to a pullback towards 1750 for immediate support. The MACD indicator is about to form a bullish crossover, suggesting that upward momentum may be building.

Gold - Daily Chart

Gold Prices Eyeing Resistance at 1785 as Traders Await Jackson Hole

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 (SPX), AUD/USD & Jackson Hole – FinTwit Trends to Watch
S&P 500 (SPX), AUD/USD & Jackson Hole – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-08-20 15:00:00
South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Aims Higher Ahead of Jackson Hole
South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Aims Higher Ahead of Jackson Hole
2021-08-20 11:09:00
EUR/USD Outlook - Pointing Lower as US Dollar Strength Remains in Control
EUR/USD Outlook - Pointing Lower as US Dollar Strength Remains in Control
2021-08-20 09:30:00
GBP/USD Threatening to Drop Below 1.36, UK Retail Sales Drop Unexpectedly
GBP/USD Threatening to Drop Below 1.36, UK Retail Sales Drop Unexpectedly
2021-08-20 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish