Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-08-19 21:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend March Low
2021-08-19 14:00:00
Oil Price Slides Towards July Low as US Output Rises for Second Week
2021-08-18 20:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings
2021-08-20 05:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-08-20 04:00:00
Gold Price Rise Stalled as the US Dollar and Bond Yields Clash
2021-08-20 06:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: Make or Break Time for Bulls - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-08-19 17:35:00
GBP/USD Threatening to Drop Below 1.36, UK Retail Sales Drop Unexpectedly
2021-08-20 08:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-08-19 21:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
GBP/USD Threatening to Drop Below 1.36, UK Retail Sales Drop Unexpectedly

GBP/USD Threatening to Drop Below 1.36, UK Retail Sales Drop Unexpectedly

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

GBP Analysis & News

  • GBP/USD threatening to fall below 1.36, Fibonacci support in sight
  • Retail sales drop 2.5% in July, bringing the yearly figure down almost 7 percentage points

The GBP selloff continues this morning with GBP/USD threatening to break below 1.36 after dropping 0.9% on Thursday. The pair has been struggling to keep the momentum going for the past three months after it got rejected for a second time this year at 1.4250 on June 1st. If the 1.36 mark is breached, the first support to come into play is 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (1.3577), which was key at stopping the bearish pressure a month ago. A fall below this area would see a new 6-month low for GBP/USD, with 1.35 likely to be the next goal in sight for sellers.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBP/USD Threatening to Drop Below 1.36, UK Retail Sales Drop Unexpectedly

The broader sentiment in the market remains pretty risk-off as concerns about growth and the delta variant become more prominent. Despite vaccine rollouts being pretty advanced in most developed countries, we have no reference as to what impact a new wave of covid may have on the market under this situation, as lockdown measures continue to be implemented in some regions despite high vaccination rates, which has increased concerns about new restrictions once the summer ends.

Elsewhere, UK retail sales data was released this morning, painting a pretty grim picture about consumer spending in the month of July. Month on month sales were down 2.5%, when economists were expecting a modest 0.4% rise. Year on year sales are now at 2.4%, down from 9.2% in June and way below forecasts of 6%.

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

