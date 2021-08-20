News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook - Pointing Lower as US Dollar Strength Remains in Control
2021-08-20 09:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-08-19 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Slides Towards July Low as US Output Rises for Second Week
2021-08-18 20:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings
2021-08-20 05:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-08-20 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rise Stalled as the US Dollar and Bond Yields Clash
2021-08-20 06:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: Make or Break Time for Bulls - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-08-19 17:35:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Threatening to Drop Below 1.36, UK Retail Sales Drop Unexpectedly
2021-08-20 08:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-08-19 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/Hnbl9b6UYc
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.40% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/o86GA1YTYu
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.10% France 40: -0.31% Germany 30: -0.35% US 500: -0.38% Wall Street: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/KPRsD6QF3k
  • EUR/USD remains sub-1.1700...#eurusd #usdollar #dxy @DailyFXTeam https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/20/EURUSD-Outlook-Pointing-Lower-as-US-Dollar-Strength-Remains-in-Control---.html
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here: https://t.co/i8E2AXtzF3 https://t.co/h9kYgWjLoQ
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/CyAKYjTVa8
  • Been tracking the #AUDUSD head and shoulders top since May - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/05/24/Will-the-US-Dollar-Top-Markets-Reveal-Trend-Tilt-Amid-News-Lull.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr Today, three months later, the target has been hit. Looking for the 0.70 figure next. https://t.co/kBLT359pHX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 84.91%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 67.68%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/XcsgsnmOaE
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.42% Oil - US Crude: 0.03% Silver: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/rQS5fizzwe
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.23% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/nyT9exz4Zc
EUR/USD Outlook - Pointing Lower as US Dollar Strength Remains in Control

EUR/USD Outlook - Pointing Lower as US Dollar Strength Remains in Control

Nick Cawley, Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • US dollar looking to consolidate recent gains.
  • EUR/USD prior support starting to turn into resistance.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

The latest FOMC minutes gave the greenback the necessary momentum to break higher with the DXY printing a fresh nine-month high yesterday, as markets continue to price in a slow down in the US bond-buying program. Over the next month, three important dates to note, all of which can move the dial further. Next week the Jackson Hole Symposium (August 26-28) will give Fed chair Powell the platform to give his thoughts on the strength of the US economy and if the conditions are being met to rein in the $120 billion a month QE program. On Friday, September 3, the August jobs figures (NFP) will be announced, before the September 21-22 FOMC meeting which includes the latest Summary of Economic Projections. It is becoming ever more likely that the latter event will see the Fed finally announce the date for the tapering program to begin.

The US dollar continues to price in the first stage of US monetary tightening and unless there are some negative economic releases or a continued acceleration in the number of US covid cases, the greenback is very unlikely to slip meaningfully lower.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Price Chart August 20, 2021

EUR/USD Outlook - Pointing Lower as US Dollar Strength Remains in Control

The path of least resistance for EUR/USD remains pointed lower after the pair broke below noted resistance at 1.1700/04 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.1694. The accelerated sell-off this week from 1.1800 has taken the pair below the 20-day simple moving average, the last of the three smas on the chart. There is very little in the way of technical support showing on the chart until the November 4, 2020 low at 1.16025 and this figure is likely to be tested, all things being equal, during the US timeframe highlighted earlier.

Euro (EUR/USD) Daily Price Chart August 20, 2021

EUR/USD Outlook - Pointing Lower as US Dollar Strength Remains in Control

Retail trader data show 61.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.60 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.26% lower than yesterday and 15.31% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.42% higher than yesterday and 5.64% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Threatening to Drop Below 1.36, UK Retail Sales Drop Unexpectedly
GBP/USD Threatening to Drop Below 1.36, UK Retail Sales Drop Unexpectedly
2021-08-20 08:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Rebounds as US Dollar Hits an 8-Month High, APAC to Open Higher
Nasdaq 100 Rebounds as US Dollar Hits an 8-Month High, APAC to Open Higher
2021-08-20 01:00:00
FTSE 100 Outlook: Index Posts Worst Day in a Month Amid Commodities Sell-Off
FTSE 100 Outlook: Index Posts Worst Day in a Month Amid Commodities Sell-Off
2021-08-20 00:00:00
SA40 Overview: SA’s Main Exchange (JSE) Experiences Outage
SA40 Overview: SA’s Main Exchange (JSE) Experiences Outage
2021-08-19 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR