US Dollar Charges into Key Resistance, Equities Sell-Off as Covid Risks Mount

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Crumbles to a 9-Month Low, Breaks Below 1.1700
2021-08-19 07:53:00
Dow Takes a Nasty Tumble to Stage Thursday Trade, EURUSD Holds 1.1700 Despite FOMC Minutes
2021-08-19 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Price Slides Towards July Low as US Output Rises for Second Week
2021-08-18 20:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Takes a Nasty Tumble to Stage Thursday Trade, EURUSD Holds 1.1700 Despite FOMC Minutes
2021-08-19 05:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings
2021-08-19 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Drop as US Dollar Approaches Fresh 2021 High
2021-08-19 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook – More of the Same Ahead of FOMC, Jackson Hole
2021-08-18 09:06:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Searches for Support After Fall
2021-08-19 08:30:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 84.19%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 61.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/eALiL3hlUU
  • Robinhood (HOOD) currently seen -11%. #hood #robinhood #dogecoin #doge @DailyFXTeam https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/19/Robinhood-HOOD-Slumps-on-Earnings-Warning-Dogecoin-DOGE-Brings-in-The-Bucks.html
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.04% Silver: -0.72% Oil - US Crude: -3.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WaNOxP18oc
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2021? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/CiWxXEwI9B
  • France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,484.00. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qbgsM0xT3D
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.64% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.85% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Vw5GWXsPGi
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.64% Wall Street: -0.70% FTSE 100: -1.60% Germany 30: -1.69% France 40: -2.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/TWiDHinSbV
  • RT @IGSquawk: #FTSE 7004.38 -2.30% #DAX 15647.19 -2.00% #CAC 6571.15 -2.94% #AEX 756.7 -1.92% #MIB 25750.72 -2.30% #IBEX 8819.6 -1.68% #OMX…
  • New Covid infections in Japan exceed 25,000 cases
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX at 6:00 EST/10:00 GMT for a webinar on becoming a better trader in current markets. Register here: https://t.co/rriVJ9cZOb https://t.co/eS9UamDOpp
US Dollar Charges into Key Resistance, Equities Sell-Off as Covid Risks Mount

US Dollar Charges into Key Resistance, Equities Sell-Off as Covid Risks Mount

Justin McQueen, Strategist

US Dollar Analysis and News

  • Risk-Off Markets Benefit Safe Havens
  • Will the Equity Pullback Continue into Next Week?
  • Key Resistance Caps USD Advance

Risk-Off Markets Benefit Safe Havens

A much more typical risk-off session with safe-haven currencies outperforming across the board, USTs bid and equities softer. As I alluded to earlier in the week sentiment had been increasingly fragile in recent sessions with virus cases picking up in Asia, while Chinese activity data showed signs of a slowdown. Another wall of worry stems from reports that the efficacy of vaccines fades quickly over time. Elsewhere, FOMC minutes released yesterday largely confirmed what we already know with the Fed gearing up for a taper announcement and given the plethora of Fed commentary since the meeting as well as the stellar NFP report, the minutes were largely outdated.

Daily FX Performance

US Dollar Charges into Key Resistance, Equities Sell-Off as Covid Risks Mount

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

Is this Equity Pullback Here to Last?

Interestingly, the sell-off across the equity space has yet again come ahead of the monthly OPEX, following a similar pattern to the past few months, which in turn raises my suspicions as to whether the pullback in equities continues after this week.

S&P 500 Chart: Daily Time Frame

US Dollar Charges into Key Resistance, Equities Sell-Off as Covid Risks Mount

Source: Refinitiv

Key Resistance Caps USD Advance

The greenback is back at multi-month highs, however, key resistance at 93.45-50 has curbed further upside for now. Although, while the current risk-off sentiment is underpinning the Dollar, the main focus will be on the Jackson Hole Symposium and whether Fed’s Powell provides a taper signal.

US Dollar Chart: 10 Minute Time Frame

US Dollar Charges into Key Resistance, Equities Sell-Off as Covid Risks Mount

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

