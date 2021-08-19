Robinhood (HOOD) Slumps on Earnings Warning, Dogecoin (DOGE) Brings in The Bucks

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Crumbles to a 9-Month Low, Breaks Below 1.1700
2021-08-19 07:53:00
Dow Takes a Nasty Tumble to Stage Thursday Trade, EURUSD Holds 1.1700 Despite FOMC Minutes
2021-08-19 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Slides Towards July Low as US Output Rises for Second Week
2021-08-18 20:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Takes a Nasty Tumble to Stage Thursday Trade, EURUSD Holds 1.1700 Despite FOMC Minutes
2021-08-19 05:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings
2021-08-19 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Drop as US Dollar Approaches Fresh 2021 High
2021-08-19 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook – More of the Same Ahead of FOMC, Jackson Hole
2021-08-18 09:06:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Searches for Support After Fall
2021-08-19 08:30:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @IGSquawk: #FTSE 7004.38 -2.30% #DAX 15647.19 -2.00% #CAC 6571.15 -2.94% #AEX 756.7 -1.92% #MIB 25750.72 -2.30% #IBEX 8819.6 -1.68% #OMX…
  • New Covid infections in Japan exceed 25,000 cases
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX at 6:00 EST/10:00 GMT for a webinar on becoming a better trader in current markets. Register here: https://t.co/rriVJ9cZOb https://t.co/eS9UamDOpp
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/CU6igQn2iu
  • Mid-month selling yet again into OPEX https://t.co/yjjEh1415Z
  • 🇪🇸 Balance of Trade (JUN) Actual: €-0.98B Previous: €0.14B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • 🇳🇴 Norges Bank Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0% Expected: 0% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 83.93%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 71.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qo3F3tMqvq
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Balance of Trade (JUN) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: €0.14B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • Heads Up:🇳🇴 Norges Bank Interest Rate Decision due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
Robinhood (HOOD) Slumps on Earnings Warning, Dogecoin (DOGE) Brings in The Bucks

Robinhood (HOOD) Slumps on Earnings Warning, Dogecoin (DOGE) Brings in The Bucks

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Robinhood shares crash despite Q2 revenue soaring to $565 million.
  • The company warns about a slowdown in cryptocurrency trading.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

Trading app Robinhood (HOOD) released Q2 earnings after the US bell yesterday, showing revenues hitting $565 million in the second quarter of this year, compared to $244 million in Q2 2020, with cryptocurrency trading accounting for $233 million of revenue announced. Despite the record numbers, Robinhood shares slumped post-announcement after the company warned of lower Q3 revenues. The company highlighted that trading in meme-inspired Dogecoin (DOGE) accounted for 34% of its cryptocurrency turnover in the second quarter and that if this revenue is not replaced in Q3, that business could be ‘adversely affected’.

Robinhood shares closed at $49.74 pre-announcement and are currently seen over 13% lower at $43 in pre-market trading.

Robinhood (HOOD) Slumps on Earnings Warning, Dogecoin (DOGE) Brings in The Bucks

Chart via Coinmarket cap.com

The surge in Q2 cryptocurrency trading, highlighted by Robinhood, was in part driven by the alt-coin market. The alt-coin market capitalization – total cryptocurrency market cap minus Bitcoin market cap – hit a peak valuation of just under $1.5 trillion in mid-May as a wide range of coins posted double- and triple-digit percentage gains in 2021. Elon Musk and Reddit pet crypto, Dogecoin (DOGE) showed probably the most spectacular rally in the first few months of this year, soaring from under 1 cent at the start of 2021 to over 74 cents in early-to-mid May. Dogecoin is currently quoted on either side of 30 cents.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Daily Price Chart August 19, 2021

Robinhood (HOOD) Slumps on Earnings Warning, Dogecoin (DOGE) Brings in The Bucks

Chart via Tradingview.com

Cryptocurrency activity has slowed in the past couple of weeks with market leader Bitcoin (BTC) struggling to break the $46,500 area with any conviction. Overall market sentiment remains positive but this period of consolidation will hurt Robinhood turnover. Robinhood currently offers 7 different cryptocurrencies on its trading platform – Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE). While these coins provide investors a range to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market, heavy activity, and gains, are currently being seen in other alt-coins, including Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Terra (LUNA).

What is your view on Dogecoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Fed Minutes Spook Investors: CAC 40 and DAX 30 Picking Up Bearish Momentum
Fed Minutes Spook Investors: CAC 40 and DAX 30 Picking Up Bearish Momentum
2021-08-19 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Searches for Support After Fall
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Searches for Support After Fall
2021-08-19 08:30:00
EUR/USD Crumbles to a 9-Month Low, Breaks Below 1.1700
EUR/USD Crumbles to a 9-Month Low, Breaks Below 1.1700
2021-08-19 07:53:00
Australian Dollar Gains on Jobs Data Beat, Will AUD/USD Rally Continue?
Australian Dollar Gains on Jobs Data Beat, Will AUD/USD Rally Continue?
2021-08-19 02:00:00
Advertisement