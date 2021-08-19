News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Crumbles to a 9-Month Low, Breaks Below 1.1700
2021-08-19 07:53:00
Dow Takes a Nasty Tumble to Stage Thursday Trade, EURUSD Holds 1.1700 Despite FOMC Minutes
2021-08-19 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Slides Towards July Low as US Output Rises for Second Week
2021-08-18 20:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Takes a Nasty Tumble to Stage Thursday Trade, EURUSD Holds 1.1700 Despite FOMC Minutes
2021-08-19 05:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings
2021-08-19 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Drop as US Dollar Approaches Fresh 2021 High
2021-08-19 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook – More of the Same Ahead of FOMC, Jackson Hole
2021-08-18 09:06:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rally Possible Despite Weak UK Inflation
2021-08-18 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇪🇸 Balance of Trade (JUN) Actual: €-0.98B Previous: €0.14B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • 🇳🇴 Norges Bank Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0% Expected: 0% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 83.93%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 71.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qo3F3tMqvq
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Balance of Trade (JUN) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: €0.14B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • Heads Up:🇳🇴 Norges Bank Interest Rate Decision due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • 🇮🇩 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 3.5% Expected: 3.5% Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.44% Silver: -0.97% Oil - US Crude: -2.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/o3gq7VEElh
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/nhuBqaKGLo
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.26% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.53% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.58% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/nQY0DaEJdc
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 Interest Rate Decision due at 07:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.5% Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
EUR/USD Crumbles to a 9-Month Low, Breaks Below 1.1700

EUR/USD Crumbles to a 9-Month Low, Breaks Below 1.1700

Research, Research Team

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • EUR/USD takes out prior support at the 1.1700 level.
  • Fibonacci support is broken – 1.1600 now in view.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

The minutes of the latest FOMC meeting released yesterday indicate that progress has been made towards the central bank’s dual mandate of price stability and employment, and while there are still risks to the economy, the suggestion is that a slowing down of the US bond-buying program may soon be announced. The Jackson Hole Symposium – August 26-28 – will provide one platform for chair Powell to announce a change in Fed thinking, while the September FOMC meeting, with the latest Summary of Economic Projections, is now seen as a live event where a tapering announcement is beginning to be baked in.

The subsequent rally in the US dollar to a near five-month high has seen EUR/USD break below a strong area of support around 1.1700 and tumble to levels last seen in early November 2020. The March 2021 low at 1.1704 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level just below at 1.1695 both fell in Asian turnover, leaving the November 4, 2020 low print at 1.1603 vulnerable.

EURO (EUR/USD) Daily Price Chart August 19, 2021

EUR/USD Crumbles to a 9-Month Low, Breaks Below 1.1700

Retail trader data show 64.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.79 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 7.03% lower than yesterday and 15.73% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.13% higher than yesterday and 4.54% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Gains on Jobs Data Beat, Will AUD/USD Rally Continue?
Australian Dollar Gains on Jobs Data Beat, Will AUD/USD Rally Continue?
2021-08-19 02:00:00
S&P 500 Falls as FOMC Minutes Hint at Tapering, Hang Seng May Rebound
S&P 500 Falls as FOMC Minutes Hint at Tapering, Hang Seng May Rebound
2021-08-19 01:00:00
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: USD/CHF, EUR/CHF, CHF/JPY, NZD/CHF
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: USD/CHF, EUR/CHF, CHF/JPY, NZD/CHF
2021-08-19 00:00:00
US Dollar Surrenders Gains Despite FOMC Minutes Taper Talk
US Dollar Surrenders Gains Despite FOMC Minutes Taper Talk
2021-08-18 18:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish