Australian Dollar Gains on Jobs Data Beat, Will AUD/USD Rally Continue?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Takes a Nasty Tumble to Stage Thursday Trade, EURUSD Holds 1.1700 Despite FOMC Minutes
2021-08-19 02:30:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Slides Towards July Low as US Output Rises for Second Week
2021-08-18 20:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Takes a Nasty Tumble to Stage Thursday Trade, EURUSD Holds 1.1700 Despite FOMC Minutes
2021-08-19 02:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-18 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook – More of the Same Ahead of FOMC, Jackson Hole
2021-08-18 09:06:00
Gold and Silver Hold Breath for FOMC Minutes, Geopolitical Tensions in Focus
2021-08-18 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rally Possible Despite Weak UK Inflation
2021-08-18 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.38% Silver: -1.00% Oil - US Crude: -1.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/te455xi2AQ
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.25% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/xcVo7IVBAL
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be used for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/7GXu4W5Ui2
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 84.15%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/PhFUa3O4aI
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDUSD is seeing some upside movement immediately following a better-than-expected jobs report. Employment rose 2.2k in J…
  • The FOMC minutes this past session registered as clearly hawkish in my view, but the Dollar seemed to find no inspiration from the transcript of the last rate decision - nor from member Bullard's and Daly's decisive rhetoric today. $EURUSD #FOMC https://t.co/JS1ck8WcCk
  • 🇦🇺 Full Time Employment Chg (JUL) Actual: -4.2K Previous: 51.6K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • 🇦🇺 Employment Change (JUL) Actual: 2.2K Expected: -46.2K Previous: 29100K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • 🇦🇺 Unemployment Rate (JUL) Actual: 4.6% Expected: 5% Previous: 4.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/zS6rhr95AK
Australian Dollar Gains on Jobs Data Beat, Will AUD/USD Rally Continue?

Australian Dollar Gains on Jobs Data Beat, Will AUD/USD Rally Continue?

Daniel McCarthy,

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Jobs Report, COVID-19, RBA – TALKING POINTS:

  • Australian unemployment rate improving despite Covid Delta variant spread
  • The Australia Dollar reaction was meek as it struggled to sustain the rally
  • Can AUD/USD remain resilient when RBA likely to remain accommodative?

The Australian Dollar found some support immediately after the release of better than expected jobs data. Australia’s unemployment rate came in a 4.6% versus 4.9% prior, the markets were expecting an increase to 5%. However, AUD/USD then failed to follow through as USD strength continued to dominate markets.

Today’s unemployment number comes on the back of soft economic data out of Australia, with the latest building approvals and retails sales prints underwhelming. Although headline CPI is above the target range, the RBA’s preferred measure of inflation, the trimmed mean, printed to the low side. This will likely give the central bank time to maintain loose policy in the face of uncertainty around the extent of the spread of the Delta variant.

The RBA noted in their last meeting minutes that employment will continue to face headwinds in light of the Delta variant into the September quarter. The full impact of lockdowns are not included in the July data.

Earlier, the ASX 200 Index opened weaker after a second down day for US equities. This is as fading iron ore and copper prices also placed further downside pressure on the commodity-linked AUD. After the data, the currency pair tried to get off the recently set lows for the year. However, it seems to have not been sustained, maintaining the dominant downtrend.

{{GUIDE| BUILDING_CONFIDENCE_IN_TRADING}}

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – RANGE TRADE OR BREAKOUT FOR AUD?

AUD/USD is testing the trend line support and has downside momentum. The 100-day moving average recently crossed above the 200-day line, which is also known as a ‘Death Cross’. This is historically seen as a strong signal for long-term downward momentum. The 200-day moving average is currently flat, but a down day will likely turn its gradient south. The short-term momentum signal of the 21-day moving average (which represents the total active trading days in a typical month) has been pointing down for some time but is starting to decelerate.

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

Australian Dollar Gains on Jobs Data Beat, Will AUD/USD Rally Continue?

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dan McCarthy, Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Dan, use the comments section below or @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Falls as FOMC Minutes Hint at Tapering, Hang Seng May Rebound
S&P 500 Falls as FOMC Minutes Hint at Tapering, Hang Seng May Rebound
2021-08-19 01:00:00
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: USD/CHF, EUR/CHF, CHF/JPY, NZD/CHF
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: USD/CHF, EUR/CHF, CHF/JPY, NZD/CHF
2021-08-19 00:00:00
US Dollar Surrenders Gains Despite FOMC Minutes Taper Talk
US Dollar Surrenders Gains Despite FOMC Minutes Taper Talk
2021-08-18 18:45:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: Risk-Off Sentiment Hampers Rand Ahead of FOMC
USD/ZAR Outlook: Risk-Off Sentiment Hampers Rand Ahead of FOMC
2021-08-18 12:01:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish