USD/ZAR Outlook: Risk-Off Sentiment Hampers Rand Ahead of FOMC

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Just Holding On To 1.17 as EUR/GBP Attempts New Breakout
2021-08-18 09:30:00
US Dollar Eyes FOMC Minutes for Next Move. Where To for EUR/USD?
2021-08-18 07:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD In Make Or Break Position at 1.1700 With FOMC Minutes, Watch GBPUSD and USDCAD
2021-08-18 05:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-17 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook – More of the Same Ahead of FOMC, Jackson Hole
2021-08-18 09:06:00
Gold and Silver Hold Breath for FOMC Minutes, Geopolitical Tensions in Focus
2021-08-18 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rally Possible Despite Weak UK Inflation
2021-08-18 08:00:00
EURUSD In Make Or Break Position at 1.1700 With FOMC Minutes, Watch GBPUSD and USDCAD
2021-08-18 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/MLVBhtfZpL
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Building Permits MoM (JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -5.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Housing Starts MoM (JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Inflation Rate MoM (JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.4% Previous: 3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Core Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 2.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/mrCc2wQqec
  • 🇿🇦 Retail Sales YoY (JUN) Actual: 10.4% Expected: 9.6% Previous: 16.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (13/AUG) Actual: -3.9% Previous: 2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
  • 🇿🇦 Retail Sales YoY (JUN) Actual: 10.4% Expected: 9.6% Previous: 15.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
USD/ZAR Outlook: Risk-Off Sentiment Hampers Rand Ahead of FOMC

USD/ZAR Outlook: Risk-Off Sentiment Hampers Rand Ahead of FOMC

Warren Venketas, Analyst

RAND ANALYSIS

  • Rand hit by risk aversion.
  • Positive SA retail sales data unable to sway bullish USD/ZAR.
  • Spotlight on FOMC.
Advertisement

ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Geopolitics, COVID-19, Fed trepidation and uninspiring local data have prompted a bullish bias this week as global risk aversion increased. The South African rand touched July swing highs yesterday and now hovers around 14.9000 after predictable inflation data (see chart below).

SA CPI

Source: Stats SA – Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Retail sales data for June has given some respite to rand bulls as actual figures (10.4%) beat estimates of 9.6%. I believe this will only be temporary as this marginal outperformance remains a minimal factor on the USD/ZAR currency pair.

DailyFX economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Rand linked commodities have also taken a back seat this week with the Chinese port lockdown and slowing economic data. Spot gold, platinum and iron ore are all trading lower for the week thus contributing to rand weakness. Emerging market (EM) currencies are following suit as illustrated by the JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index (benchmark for EMs vs USD) below:

JP Morgan Emerging Currency Index

Source: Refinitiv

Today, markets will be firmly focused on the upcoming FOMC meeting. It is anticipated that tapering will likely take place at some point between September 2021 – December 2021 but what markets will react to is the manner and structure of the QE taper itself. For example, will the Fed reduce asset purchases by a certain amount at each meeting. The guidance within the announcement later today will hold key information for the dollar going forward. The graphic below shows the significant drop for the rand vs the dollar for 2021. The ZAR has maintained a positive stance against the USD for much of 2021 but now prints in the red which may see further slippage should a hawkish Fed ensue.

Global FX Rates vs USD 2021:

Global foreign exchange rates

Source: Reuters

GET YOUR Q3 RAND FORECAST HERE!

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

USD/ZAR daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Monday’s bull pennant (blue) has unfolded in an textbook fashion thus far with price action pushing towards the elusive 15.0000 psychological level. Fundamentally, the short-term bias points to further upside however, FOMC details will be crucial.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is steadily rising yet still far away from overbought territory which leaves room for more upside. Near-term support has been provided by the 20-day EMA since last week and should not be discounted as a key area of confluence.

Resistance levels:

  • 15.1014 – prior swing high (March 2021)
  • 15.0000

Support levels:

  • 14.9000
  • 14.8000
  • 20-day EMA (purple)

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD Surprise by RBNZ, SNB Focus on EUR/CHF Drop to Rise
NZD Surprise by RBNZ, SNB Focus on EUR/CHF Drop to Rise
2021-08-18 11:05:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Just Holding On To 1.17 as EUR/GBP Attempts New Breakout
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Just Holding On To 1.17 as EUR/GBP Attempts New Breakout
2021-08-18 09:30:00
Gold Price Outlook – More of the Same Ahead of FOMC, Jackson Hole
Gold Price Outlook – More of the Same Ahead of FOMC, Jackson Hole
2021-08-18 09:06:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rally Possible Despite Weak UK Inflation
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rally Possible Despite Weak UK Inflation
2021-08-18 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR