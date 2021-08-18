USD/AFN Hits Record High as US Freezes Afghan Assets After Taliban Seizes Kabul

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunge Targets Key Support at 2021 Low
2021-08-17 18:30:00
EURUSD Faces 1.1800 to 1.1700 Range or Break as Taper Fodder Picks Up
2021-08-17 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-17 21:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for Days Ahead
2021-08-17 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Four-Day Rally Stalls Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2021-08-17 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Eases Despite Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-08-17 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDUSD Drops as Economic Slowdown Fears Intensify, APAC Traders Eye RBNZ Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/08/17/AUDUSD-Drops-as-Economic-Slowdown-Fears-Intensify-APAC-Traders-Eye-RBNZ.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/vYya…
  • 🇯🇵 Balance of Trade (JUL) Actual: ¥441B Expected: ¥202.3B Previous: ¥384B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-17
  • Join @FxWestwater at 22:00 EST/2:00 GMT for a webinar on preparing to trade commodities in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/qTOa61aMmN https://t.co/MYmTO6NOer
  • 🇯🇵 Machinery Orders YoY (JUN) Actual: 18.6% Expected: 15.8% Previous: 12.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-17
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Balance of Trade (JUL) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: ¥202.3B Previous: ¥383.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-17
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Machinery Orders YoY (JUN) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: 15.8% Previous: 12.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-17
  • Cyclically-oriented consumer discretionary (-2.31%), materials (-1.21%) and industrials (-1.06%) were leading the decline. Defensive-linked healthcare (+1.12%), real estate (+0.14%) and consumer staples (+0.04%) outperformed. https://t.co/29qCRnZ1Xq
  • USD/JPY fails to extend the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week despite the weaker-than-expected US Retail Sales report. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/uqIjT5xuUD https://t.co/KJPIiQHsUR
  • Dow Jones continues to trade in record territory. Nasdaq 100 consolidating, poised to break out. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/oAutNxJn5Z https://t.co/xYExpLyGEc
  • Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/17/crude-oil-outlook-bulls-bears-clashing-at-key-support.html #OOTT $CL_F $USO https://t.co/YIPGzrT1fI
USD/AFN Hits Record High as US Freezes Afghan Assets After Taliban Seizes Kabul

USD/AFN Hits Record High as US Freezes Afghan Assets After Taliban Seizes Kabul

Brendan Fagan,

Afghanistan, Taliban, USD/AFN, Federal Reserve, Kabul – Talking Points

  • Biden Administration freezes Afghan gov’t assets held in US banks
  • US Dollar shipments to Afghanistan were halted last week
  • USD/AFN jumps from 80 to 86 as Kabul falls into the hands of the Taliban
Advertisement

US Government officials announced on Tuesday that they had recently frozen billions of dollars that the Afghan government had stored in US bank accounts, blocking the funds from being used by the Taliban. The decision was made after the Treasury Department consulted with the State Department, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen giving the measure the green light. An anonymous official speaking on behalf of the Biden administration noted that “Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban." This all comes after the Biden Administration halted shipments of US Dollars to the country as the Taliban closed in on Kabul.

Afghanistan is one of the poorest counties on earth, with the Afghan central bank having just $9.4 billion in reserves as of April, according to the International Monetary Fund. According to administration sources, much of those reserves are held overseas, with billions being held in US bank accounts. Nearly 80% of the Afghani budget is funded by the US and other international donors, highlighting the fragility of the situation at hand. With the expectation that billions in aid may also cease to flow to Afghanistan, the future of the domestic economy remains on a knife-edge.

USD/AFN Daily Chart

usdafn chart

Chart provided by TradingView

Central Bank Acting Governor Ajmal Ahmady noted in remarks that the move by the US to freeze Afghan assets limits the Taliban to just 0.1% of the former government’s assets. Ahmady went on to say that as the Taliban closed in on Kabul, Afghan bank officials began to draw down cash piles, most notably stashes of US Dollars. By the time the Taliban had captured the first major provincial capital, Ahmady said that nearly all US Dollars had already been repatriated. The chaos surrounding the transition between governments saw USD/AFN skyrocket from an 80 handle all the way to 86.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) tests critical resistance, Ether and ADA follow
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) tests critical resistance, Ether and ADA follow
2021-08-17 19:35:00
Nasdaq Down after Weak Retail Sales Data and Dented Consumer Confidence
Nasdaq Down after Weak Retail Sales Data and Dented Consumer Confidence
2021-08-17 18:00:00
RBNZ Rate Decision Preview: Covid Shock for RBNZ, What Now For NZD/USD?
RBNZ Rate Decision Preview: Covid Shock for RBNZ, What Now For NZD/USD?
2021-08-17 17:00:00
Advertisement