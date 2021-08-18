New Zealand Dollar Drops as RBNZ Holds Back Rate Hike on Covid Flare-Up

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunge Targets Key Support at 2021 Low
2021-08-17 18:30:00
EURUSD Faces 1.1800 to 1.1700 Range or Break as Taper Fodder Picks Up
2021-08-17 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-17 21:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for Days Ahead
2021-08-17 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Four-Day Rally Stalls Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2021-08-17 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Eases Despite Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-08-17 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

New Zealand Dollar sinks as the RBNZ holds rates at 0.25%, foregoing expected rate hike

Real Time News
  • RT @ReserveBankofNZ: #LIVE 📺 Watch the Monetary Policy Statement media conference 👉 https://t.co/yxBCuJapyA #rbnz #mps https://t.co/qGeKL9C…
  • New Zealand Dollar Drops as RBNZ Holds Back Rate Hike on Covid Flare-Up - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/18/New-Zealand-Dollar-Drops-as-RBNZ-Holds-Back-Rate-Hike-on-Covid-Flare-Up.html (via @DanMcCarthyFX) #RBNZ #NZDUSD
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 RBNZ Press Conference due at 03:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/MfwM5mjwQn
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.36% Gold: 0.17% Oil - US Crude: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/EFfsZnp3tf
  • RT @ABartonMacro: RBNZ OCR Track Adjustment 👇🏻 https://t.co/bBrIqFp0CN
  • Big question is what we learn about export demand from Australia and China - New Zealand's top markets - between now and the next few months. Both have seen major lockdowns, which may delay the #RBNZ further if the knock-on effect is significant https://t.co/c9I2OHIdVI
  • Full #RBNZ policy statement: https://t.co/2Lmr1YLXLh More from Governor Orr in a presser later today
  • Interestingly, #NZDUSD holding support in the 0.6916-43 zone despite dovish #RBNZ surprise (at least for now). Markets may be waiting for #FOMC minutes before committing. https://t.co/pdU2ak0TEu
  • #RBNZ: - Employment at/above maximum sustainable level, house prices above sustainable level - Capacity pressures evident in the economy, global supply chain disruptions prolong inflationary pressure #NZD
New Zealand Dollar Drops as RBNZ Holds Back Rate Hike on Covid Flare-Up

New Zealand Dollar Drops as RBNZ Holds Back Rate Hike on Covid Flare-Up

Daniel McCarthy,

RBNZ RATE DECISION, DELTA COVID-19, NZD/USD –TALKING POINTS:

  • RBNZ keeps Official Cash Rates at 0.25% with country in snap Covid lockdown
  • The New Zealand Dollar sold off after the decision through the prior low 0.6880
  • Potential for NZD/USD to weaken further as rate hike expectations wind back

The RBNZ delivered a surprise with the official cash rate remaining at 0.25% and the market immediately reacted, with the New Zealand Dollar making a new low below 0.6880. Clearly, RBNZ policymakers were concerned about further Covid cases hampering the economy as six new community transmission instances were reported just prior to their decision.

Prior to the RBNZ announcement, interest rate markets had taken a 50bp hike off the table and most New Zealand commercial banks were expecting a 25bp increase.

The decision to remain on hold was made against the backdrop of yesterday’s strong PPI, July’s CPI surging above the RBNZ’s own forecasts and June’s strong GDP number. Additionally, a hot housing market and unemployment down to 4% from 4.7% wasn’t enough for the RBNZ to look past Covid potentially spreading further and keeping the economy in lockdown for longer.

Looking ahead, the market will now be shifting focus toward Covid case numbers in New Zealand and throughout the region. Daily case numbers is more likely to provide markets with direction as this will play a much larger role in economic activity and rate decisions going forward.

NZD/USD INITIAL REACTION TO RBNZ DECISION

New Zealand Dollar Drops as RBNZ Holds Back Rate Hike on Covid Flare-Up

Chart created with TradingView

New Zealand retail sales and trade data will be released next week but the market is likely to look through this data as the impact of the current national lockdown will not be reflected in the numbers. For markets, this will likely place more emphasis on the Covid case numbers and the extent of the lockdown for future direction of rates and the NZD/USD. FOMC meeting minutes will be released in the next US session and may impact the USD side of the cross, depending on the language around tapering QE asset purchases.

{{GUIDE| BUILDING_CONFIDENCE_IN_TRADING}}

NZD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – RANGE TRADE OR BREAKOUT FOR NZD?

A new low in NZD/USD for 2021 was not enough to break the trend line support from previous lows so far this year. Given the pull back after the initial sell off, it will most likely take fresh impetus to see NZD/USD move significantly lower.

NZD/USD DAILY CHART

New Zealand Dollar Drops as RBNZ Holds Back Rate Hike on Covid Flare-Up

Chart created with TradingView

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dan McCarthy, Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Dan, use the comments section below or @DanMcCarthyFXon Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Pulls Back as Retail Sales Miss, Asia-Pacific to Extend Lower
Nasdaq 100 Pulls Back as Retail Sales Miss, Asia-Pacific to Extend Lower
2021-08-18 01:00:00
USD/AFN Hits Record High as US Freezes Afghan Assets After Taliban Seizes Kabul
USD/AFN Hits Record High as US Freezes Afghan Assets After Taliban Seizes Kabul
2021-08-18 00:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) tests critical resistance, Ether and ADA follow
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) tests critical resistance, Ether and ADA follow
2021-08-17 19:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish