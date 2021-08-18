News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD In Make Or Break Position at 1.1700 With FOMC Minutes, Watch GBPUSD and USDCAD
2021-08-18 04:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunge Targets Key Support at 2021 Low
2021-08-17 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD In Make Or Break Position at 1.1700 With FOMC Minutes, Watch GBPUSD and USDCAD
2021-08-18 04:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-17 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Hold Breath for FOMC Minutes, Geopolitical Tensions in Focus
2021-08-18 03:00:00
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD In Make Or Break Position at 1.1700 With FOMC Minutes, Watch GBPUSD and USDCAD
2021-08-18 04:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Eases Despite Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-08-17 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/r2qYjrCjuA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 84.47%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.91%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/loHoQjG3b6
  • Gold and Silver Hold Breath for FOMC Minutes, Geopolitical Tensions in Focus https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/18/Gold-and-Silver-Hold-Breath-for-FOMC-Minutes-Geopolitical-Tensions-in-Focus.html https://t.co/GFZHEx2Qzj
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/HTt03zy2M4
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.31% France 40: 0.22% Germany 30: 0.19% US 500: 0.05% Wall Street: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/jYkpy4JbUC
  • While Powell didn't load the Dollar for its breakout or cut its recovery down like some (like myself) perhaps thought, it still pushed $EURUSD to the technical cusp (1.1700) with the FOMC minutes now taking a more pressing role https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/08/18/EURUSD-In-Make-Or-Break-Position-at-1.1700-With-FOMC-Minutes-Watch-GBPUSD-and-USDCAD-.html https://t.co/JKG4PccxUG
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 Balance of Trade (JUL) due at 04:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $2.27B Previous: $1.32B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
  • - neutral cash rate is 2% - up against constraints sooner than other countries - BBG
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/UTAxzboDu6
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/MZtBh88nOv https://t.co/PpY9moptzS
Gold and Silver Hold Breath for FOMC Minutes, Geopolitical Tensions in Focus

Gold and Silver Hold Breath for FOMC Minutes, Geopolitical Tensions in Focus

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold and silver prices held gains ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting minutes
  • Disappointing US retail sales data and rising geopolitical tensions in Afghanistan boosted demand for gold
  • Prices are eyeing $1,785 for immediate resistance, breaching which may open the door for further gains

Gold extended higher during Wednesday’s APAC session after gaining 3.3% over the last 5 trading days. Risk sentiment turned sour after the US Commerce Department released poorer-than-expected retail sales figures for July. This suggests that the stimulus- and reopening-fueled economic rebound is probably losing steam. A automobile supply shortage and the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 may have also contributed to the decline, pointing to a tepid growth outlook in the third quarter. This strengthened the case for further extension of the Fed’s current stimulus efforts, buoying precious metals.

Meanwhile, rising geopolitical tensions in Afghanistan and the Taiwan Strait have also boosted demand for gold and silver, which were perceived as hedges against those risks. The DXY US Dollar index retreated from a 4-month high, underpinning their prices. Gold and the US Dollar exhibited a historic negative relationship, as a weaker USD makes the yellow metal more appealing to investors holding a foreign currency.

Gold Prices vs. DXY US Dollar IndexPast 12 Months

Gold and Silver Hold Breath for FOMC Minutes, Geopolitical Tensions in Focus

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Looking ahead, traders are eyeing Wednesday’s FOMC meeting minutes for details about the Fed’s policy outlook. Besides, Eurozone inflation and US housing starts figures are also in focus.

Technically, gold prices rebounded from a 4-month low and extended higher. Prices is challenging an immediate resistance level at 1,785 – the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. A failed attempt to breach 1,785 may lead to a pullback towards 1750 for immediate support. The MACD indicator formed a bullish crossover, suggesting that upward momentum isbuilding.

Gold - Daily Chart

Gold and Silver Hold Breath for FOMC Minutes, Geopolitical Tensions in Focus

As for silver, prices breached below a trendline support and plunged to a key support level at $22.90 – the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. The overall trend remains bearish-biased, as suggested by the downward sloped SMA lines. The MACD indicator trended lower beneath the neutral midpoint, underscoring bearish momentum.

Silver – Daily Chart

Gold and Silver Hold Breath for FOMC Minutes, Geopolitical Tensions in Focus

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Drops as RBNZ Holds Back Rate Hike on Covid Flare-Up
New Zealand Dollar Drops as RBNZ Holds Back Rate Hike on Covid Flare-Up
2021-08-18 02:03:00
Nasdaq 100 Pulls Back as Retail Sales Miss, Asia-Pacific to Extend Lower
Nasdaq 100 Pulls Back as Retail Sales Miss, Asia-Pacific to Extend Lower
2021-08-18 01:00:00
USD/AFN Hits Record High as US Freezes Afghan Assets After Taliban Seizes Kabul
USD/AFN Hits Record High as US Freezes Afghan Assets After Taliban Seizes Kabul
2021-08-18 00:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Silver
Bearish