EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EURUSD Faces 1.1800 to 1.1700 Range or Break as Taper Fodder Picks Up
2021-08-17 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Extend Lower Amid Weaker US and Chinese Data
2021-08-16 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones Advances Despite Growth Concerns, Hang Seng Tests Support
2021-08-17 01:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-16 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Markets Jittery: JPY, CHF, Gold and Treasuries All Benefiting | Webinar
2021-08-17 11:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Firms Back Into Range Ahead of Fed Powell Speech
2021-08-17 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Eases Despite Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-08-17 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Falls on Soft US and Chinese Data. AUD/JPY Eyed
2021-08-16 23:00:00
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
Real Time News
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/G58J1dg6y3 https://t.co/DVuPtjRPa9
  • Chinese President Xi says will fend off financial risks - State Media
  • AUDUSD wedge and range floor break may bring deeper drop - #AUDUSD chart https://t.co/PWB5XxIw1l
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 84.85%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 76.82%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CczRr5AQ7L
  • If you missed my latest sentiment webinar you can find a recording here: Markets Jittery: JPY, CHF, Gold and Treasuries All Benefiting https://t.co/sL17CwIJcu via @YouTube
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.40% Silver: 0.21% Oil - US Crude: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/D7uoVQttOU
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/jPPrVwyJe9
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.59% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/heH0Kg0K84
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.18% Germany 30: -0.04% France 40: -0.39% Wall Street: -0.42% US 500: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/UiW4kHYs7t
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/rZeIexDs64
Markets Jittery: JPY, CHF, Gold and Treasuries All Benefiting | Webinar

Markets Jittery: JPY, CHF, Gold and Treasuries All Benefiting | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence is lacking at present, with traders opting for safe havens such as the Japanese Yen, the Swiss Franc, Gold and US Treasuries rather than stocks.
  • However, there is no obvious reasons for the “risk off” tone, suggesting that sentiment could soon improve again.

Traders opt for JPY, CHF, Gold and USTs

Traders have been buying so-called “risk off” assets such as the Japanese Yen, the Swiss Franc, Gold and US Treasuries as market sentiment has been adversely affected by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and evidence of an economic slowdown in China.

However, it is hard to see why events in Afghanistan should impact the markets and there is nothing new in either the spread of the coronavirus or the signs of a Chinese slowdown, suggesting the latest moves could be reversed shortly.

AUD/JPY Price Chart, Hourly Timeframe (August 11-17, 2021)

Markets Jittery: JPY, CHF, Gold and Treasuries All Benefiting | Webinar

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

