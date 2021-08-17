Bitcoin, Ethereum Stagnate at Recent Highs, Solana Soars to a New Peak

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Faces 1.1800 to 1.1700 Range or Break as Taper Fodder Picks Up
2021-08-17 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Extend Lower Amid Weaker US and Chinese Data
2021-08-16 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Advances Despite Growth Concerns, Hang Seng Tests Support
2021-08-17 01:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-16 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Jittery: JPY, CHF, Gold and Treasuries All Benefiting | Webinar
2021-08-17 11:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Firms Back Into Range Ahead of Fed Powell Speech
2021-08-17 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Eases Despite Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-08-17 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Falls on Soft US and Chinese Data. AUD/JPY Eyed
2021-08-16 23:00:00
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/G58J1dg6y3 https://t.co/DVuPtjRPa9
  • Chinese President Xi says will fend off financial risks - State Media
  • AUDUSD wedge and range floor break may bring deeper drop - #AUDUSD chart https://t.co/PWB5XxIw1l
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 84.85%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 76.82%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CczRr5AQ7L
  • If you missed my latest sentiment webinar you can find a recording here: Markets Jittery: JPY, CHF, Gold and Treasuries All Benefiting https://t.co/sL17CwIJcu via @YouTube
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.40% Silver: 0.21% Oil - US Crude: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/D7uoVQttOU
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/jPPrVwyJe9
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.59% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/heH0Kg0K84
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.18% Germany 30: -0.04% France 40: -0.39% Wall Street: -0.42% US 500: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/UiW4kHYs7t
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/rZeIexDs64
Bitcoin, Ethereum Stagnate at Recent Highs, Solana Soars to a New Peak

Bitcoin, Ethereum Stagnate at Recent Highs, Solana Soars to a New Peak

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Solana (SOL/USD) Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Bitcoin (BTC) trading either side of $46k.
  • Solana (SOL) rallies into record-high territory.
  • Alt-coin rally slows.

After recording hefty double-digit increases over the last few weeks, the cryptocurrency market is taking a time out and giving back a small portion of its recent gains. With little news of note over the last few days affecting Bitcoin and Ethereum, recent action has been centered on the alt-coin space with various coins jumping, with some making fresh all-time highs.

Weekend Article:Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Probing Multi-Week Highs, Alt-Coin Surge Continues

Bitcoin, Ethereum Stagnate at Recent Highs, Solana Soars to a New Peak

Prices via CoinMarketCap.

Dogecoin, Cardano Breakout as Bitcoin, Ethereum Coil for Next Major Moves

Bitcoin is now building a base on either side of $46,000 an area defined by the 50% retracement of this year’s sell-off from the April 14 high print. If this prior level of resistance continues to turn into support, BTC/USD will soon look to move higher again with a zone between $49,750 and $51,500 the next area of resistance. This zone is made up of a pair of prior sell-off highs, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $51,100 and big figure resistance at $50k. The 200-day simple moving average is currently providing support but needs to be cleared further to confirm a move higher.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart (February – August 17, 2021)

Bitcoin, Ethereum Stagnate at Recent Highs, Solana Soars to a New Peak

Solana has entered the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization after hitting a fresh all-time today, fueled in part by the ongoing NFT fad. Last week Solana, a competitor to Ethereum, announced its Wormhole update which allows ‘existing projects, platforms and communities to move tokenized assets seamlessly across blockchains to benefit from Solana’s high speed and low cost’.

Solana Daily Price Chart – August 17, 2021

Bitcoin, Ethereum Stagnate at Recent Highs, Solana Soars to a New Peak

Chart via TradingView

Ethereum is trading around $100 below its recent multi-month high but is still respecting the bullish trend channel from the July 20 low. If support continues to hold, and it is currently being tested, Ethereum is likely to re-gain its recent high and press ahead further with the next area of resistance seen at around $3,500.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Daily Price Chart (February – August 17, 2021)

Bitcoin, Ethereum Stagnate at Recent Highs, Solana Soars to a New Peak

What is your view on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Jittery: JPY, CHF, Gold and Treasuries All Benefiting | Webinar
Markets Jittery: JPY, CHF, Gold and Treasuries All Benefiting | Webinar
2021-08-17 11:30:00
Snap Lockdown Puts RBNZ Hike into Question, NZD/USD Drops to Three-Week Low
Snap Lockdown Puts RBNZ Hike into Question, NZD/USD Drops to Three-Week Low
2021-08-17 08:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Eases Despite Strong UK Jobs Data
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Eases Despite Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-08-17 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum