Bitcoin (BTC/USD) tests critical resistance, Ether and ADA follow:

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunge Targets Key Support at 2021 Low
2021-08-17 18:30:00
EURUSD Faces 1.1800 to 1.1700 Range or Break as Taper Fodder Picks Up
2021-08-17 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Extend Lower Amid Weaker US and Chinese Data
2021-08-16 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-17 21:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for Days Ahead
2021-08-17 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Four-Day Rally Stalls Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2021-08-17 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Eases Despite Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-08-17 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.27% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.30% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.42% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.76% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/bXtnifTnQm
  • Fed's Kashkari: - I don't see any legitimate use for Bitcoin $BTCUSD #Bitcoin
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.14% Gold: -0.11% Silver: -0.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KtaRAnw4NR
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Assumption is that the Fed will not raise interest rates for a few years - The end of this year or the beginning of 2022 are both possibilities for starting the taper
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Tapering is a matter of "when" not "if" - The timing of the taper will be determined by the improvement of the labor market
  • Fed's Kashkari: - I am not concerned about gov't borrowing at low interest rates to support long-term investments - I am not worried about any movements in stock prices
  • Fed's Kashkari: - The Fed would raise rates to fight inflation if needed - The Delta variant presents a major risk to Fed's outlook
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 83.92%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/q7wXBULvb9
  • support test couldn't flip $ES to green on the day, but lead to a bounce into the end of the session $SPX $SPY https://t.co/fiFHZpfhKc https://t.co/rJ98ORfvkm
  • Fed's Kashkari: - I believe that these high inflation readings will be transitory - Those who want to work will return to the labor market in the base-case scenario
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) tests critical resistance, Ether and ADA follow

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) tests critical resistance, Ether and ADA follow

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) tests critical resistance, Ether and ADA follow:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) finding resistance below $46,000
  2. Alt coins wait for further motivation
  3. Ether (ETH/USD) and Cardano (ADA/USD) poised to test further upside potential

Bitcoin prices are currently resting below the $46,000 mark, a key psychological level for historical moves. With the Federal Reserve recently reiterating their dovish outlook, major cryptocurrencies appear to be thriving off of the recent move with alt coins following in close proximity.

With Bitcoin (BTC/USD) prices now sitting below $46,000, the rollout of the new ETH platform alongside coins such as Cardano (ADA/USD) are edging higher, but BTC remains the key catalyst for the imminent move.

For Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies, prices have now pulled back with Ethereum and Cardano (ADA) following in close pursuit. Although regulations still appear vague, blockchain technology has gained the attention of corporates, with many reiterating the impact it may have in the future. Currently, Bitcoin, continues to struggle blow $46,000 with Ether and Cardano (ADA) appearing to be well poised for further movement, following in Bitcoin’s tracks.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) tests critical resistance, Ether and ADA follow

Source: Tradingview, Chart by Tammy Da Costa

Meanwhile, Ether remains below $3,200 but continues to strive towards the upper bound of the chart. Should $3,200 be broken, further upside may be expected above $3,400.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) tests critical resistance, Ether and ADA follow

Chart Prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

