USD/CAD Price Outlook: Rising Support to Challenge Resistance

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Extend Lower Amid Weaker US and Chinese Data
2021-08-16 06:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Spill Reverses Off Key Technical Support
2021-08-14 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-16 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-08-15 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges From Yearly Low- XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-16 18:00:00
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
Dollar Outlook Finds Strong EURUSD and GBPUSD Ranges, AUDUSD Breakout Potential
2021-08-15 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Japanese GDP Data to Kick Off APAC Trading
2021-08-15 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/CAD Price Outlook: Rising Support to Challenge Resistance Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/16/USDCAD-Price-Outlook-Rising-Support-to-Challenge-Resistance.html $USDCAD $USD #Forex https://t.co/8Md7kTewDA
  • 4 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 60% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Healthcare (+1.31%), consumer discretionary (+0.88%) and consumer staples (+0.58%) were among the best performers, whereas energy (-1.02%) trailed behind. https://t.co/O4v1zlQEV6
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/sY31XGziib
  • GBP/USD continues to hold above 1.38, however the pair continues to find resistance at the 50-day moving average $GBPUSD https://t.co/eE6o80XXkK
  • The #Yen has been in the spotlight lately, up against some of its peers I'd say that has more to do with the decline in bond yields from Japan's major peers, making #JPY relatively more attractive This is as opposed to risk aversion (or rather lack of) driving the haven FX https://t.co/PaPGuROvrH
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.31% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.30% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.32% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.48% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/HcEuLRssb7
  • Fed's Rosengren: - Elevated inflation has been driven by reopening effects, supply constraints
  • Fed's Rosengren: - I expect economic growth to be strong in the second half of the year - Supply constraints have been more severe than expected
  • Fed's Rosengren: - If wages rise faster than expected, it may cause the Fed to start thinking about rate hikes sooner than expected - Drastic shutdowns from the start of the pandemic may have not been necessary
  • Fed's Rosengren: - I want reductions in Treasuries and MBS to be equal - I do not expect inflation to rise much more than 2.1% or 2.2% next year
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Rising Support to Challenge Resistance

USD/CAD Price Outlook: Rising Support to Challenge Resistance

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD/CAD EYES RETAIL SALES, FOMC MINUTES, OIL PRICES

US Dollar price action was fairly mixed during Monday’s trading session. The Greenback faced heavy selling pressure versus the Yen, but this was offset by strength against commodity currencies like the Australian Dollar and Canadian Dollar. USD/CAD price action ended up gaining 60-pips on the day, likely with the help from lower crude oil prices. There is a strong positive correlation between CAD and oil. As such, the Canadian Dollar might continue trading on its back foot so long as global growth concerns linger and crude oil remains under pressure.

The US Dollar, meanwhile, is still searching for direction as bulls and bears clash over whether or not the Fed will start tapering asset purchases this year. This brings to focus catalysts with potential to sway the Fed taper timeline – such as the upcoming release of monthly retail sales data. Though not as heavy-hitting as inflation or employment data, the retail sales report due Tuesday at 12:30 GMT does stand to fuel some volatility. This is seeing how hard economic data – like retail sales – stands to either reinforce or undermine the poor consumer sentiment report released late last week.

USD/CAD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (24 MARCH TO 16 AUGUST 2021)

USD/CAD Chart

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

That said, better-than-expected retail sales data could keep pressure on the Fed to start tapering asset purchases before year-end. On the other hand, disappointing retail sales figures might be viewed as a reason for FOMC officials to stay patiently accommodative given the resurgence of covid concerns and downside risks faced by the economy. The former scenario would likely see US Dollar bulls make a push whereas the latter may correspond with broad US Dollar weakness. Nevertheless, from a technical perspective, USD/CAD price action continues to oscillate between two conflicting trendlines.

Technical resistance highlighted by the short-term descending trendline, in addition to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the latest bearish leg, might keep a lid on USD/CAD. Although, eclipsing the 27 July close at the 1.2600-handle could clear the way for US Dollar bulls to take aim at the 19 July swing high before year-to-date highs come back into focus. Upward pressure on USD/CAD price action is being exerted by the medium-term ascending trendline as higher lows form. Nearside support seems formidable, which is underpinned by month-to-date lows in addition to the bottom Bollinger Band and 50-day simple moving average both perched slightly below.

Keep Reading – US Dollar Forecast: FOMC Minutes to Detail Fed Tapering

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

