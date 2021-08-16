S&P 500 Hits Record Highs Despite Weaker Data, Chinese Retail Sales in Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Outlook Finds Strong EURUSD and GBPUSD Ranges, AUDUSD Breakout Potential
2021-08-15 10:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Prepares to Break Critical 1.17 Support Level
2021-08-15 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Spill Reverses Off Key Technical Support
2021-08-14 03:00:00
S&P 500 (SPX), China Shutdown & Crude Oil – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-08-13 12:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-16 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-08-15 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, FOMC Minutes, NZD/USD, RBNZ Rate Hike?
2021-08-15 16:00:00
Gold Flash Crash Reversed, Fed Gears Up for Taper Signal
2021-08-14 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Outlook Finds Strong EURUSD and GBPUSD Ranges, AUDUSD Breakout Potential
2021-08-15 10:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Above 50-Day SMA
2021-08-14 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Japanese GDP Data to Kick Off APAC Trading
2021-08-15 23:00:00
US Dollar Pullback Accelerates as Consumer Sentiment Plunges
2021-08-13 14:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇹🇭 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q2) Actual: 0.4% Expected: -1.4% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-16
  • 🇹🇭 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q2) Actual: 7.5% Expected: 6.4% Previous: -2.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-16
  • There was a risk-off mood in markets prior to China's disappointing data set, but it is amplifying pressure. #SPX futures down with APAC stock benchmarks, #JPY leading, #AUD and #CAD bearing the brunt of losses https://t.co/cdhhn8vriS
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.10% Silver: -0.21% Oil - US Crude: -1.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QMjr5zjnvc
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.24% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sD2XtWM4Hs
  • Heads Up:🇹🇭 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q2) due at 02:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.4% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-16
  • Heads Up:🇹🇭 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q2) due at 02:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 6.4% Previous: -2.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-16
  • Looks like all of the Chinese data drop missing forecasts. Retail sales, industrial production, capex, property investment, jobless rate all worse than expected. #AUD, #NZD, #CAD broadly lower and anti-risk #JPY in the lead #china
  • 🇨🇳 Retail Sales YoY (JUL) Actual: 8.5% Expected: 11.5% Previous: 12.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-16
  • 🇨🇳 Industrial Production YoY (JUL) Actual: 6.4% Expected: 7.8% Previous: 8.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-16
S&P 500 Hits Record Highs Despite Weaker Data, Chinese Retail Sales in Focus

S&P 500 Hits Record Highs Despite Weaker Data, Chinese Retail Sales in Focus

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

S&P 500, NIKKEI 225, ASX 200 WEEKLY OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed +0.04%, +0.16% and +0.32% respectively
  • US consumer sentiment plummeted to 70.2 in August from 81.2 in July, hitting a decade low
  • Chinese retail sales growth and industrial production figures are in focus. Japanese 2Q GDP beat estimations

Consumer Sentiment, China Retail Sales, FOMC Minutes, Asia-Pacific Week-Ahead:

The S&P 500 index hit an all-time high on Friday as investors mulled much weaker-than-expected US consumer sentiment data and its ramifications for the Fed’s next move. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index plunged to 70.2 in early August, marking a sharp pullback from 81.2 in July. This is also the lowest reading observed in a decade. The losses were widespread across different demographic subgroups and regions, reflecting a worrying sign that the economic recovery may be slowing.

The stock market appeared to have stayed composedhowever, as rapidly deteriorating in consumer sentiment may give theFed more reasons to stay put amid rising inflationary pressures. This also puts Wednesday’s FOMC meeting minutes in the spotlight.

Asia-Pacific investors will be eyeing Chinese retail sales and industrial production figures for clues about the health of the world’s second-largest economy. Both figures are expected to moderate in July due to measures to curb the spread of Delta variant on the mainland and a flood in the Henan province. While investors are deeply concerned about Beijing’s recent crackdown on various private sectors, expectations for PBOC easing have been growing too.

China Retail Sales Growth (YoY) – Forecast

S&amp;P 500 Hits Record Highs Despite Weaker Data, Chinese Retail Sales in Focus

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

APAC markets look set to kick off the week with a mixed tone. Futures were lower in Japan, mainland China, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore. Those in Hong Kong, Malaysia, India and Thailand are in the green.

The Japanese economy expanded 1.3% YoY in the Q2, beating a baseline forecast of 0.5%. The market offered a mute response however, suggesting that a slight GDP beat is unlikely to alter the BOJ’s monetary policy outlook.

For the week ahead, US retail sales data and the RBNZ interest rate decision dominate the economic docket this week alongside the release of FOMC meetingminutes this week. Find out more from theDailyFX calendar.

Looking back to Friday’s close, 7 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 53.3% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Consumer staples (+0.81%), real estate (+0.68%) and healthcare (+0.60%) were among the best performers, whereas energy (-1.28%) and financials (-0.73%) trailed behind.

S&P 500 Sector Performance 13-08-2021

S&amp;P 500 Hits Record Highs Despite Weaker Data, Chinese Retail Sales in Focus

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 index breached above a key resistance level at 4,290 and trended upward, carving a path for prices to attempt higher highs. The overall bullish trend remains intact as suggested by the “Ascending Channel”. The next resistance level can be found at 4,650 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. A pullback may lead to a test of the 20- and 50-day SMA lines for immediate support.

S&P 500 Index Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Hits Record Highs Despite Weaker Data, Chinese Retail Sales in Focus

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index has likely formed an “Ascending Channel” as highlighted on the chart below. The floor and ceiling of the channel may be viewed as immediate support and resistance levels respectively. The MACD indicator is trending higher below the neutral midpoint, suggesting that bullish momentum may be building.

Hang Seng IndexDaily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Hits Record Highs Despite Weaker Data, Chinese Retail Sales in Focus

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index has breached above a key resistance level at 7,500 and opened the door for further upside potential. The next key resistance level can be found at 7,760 – the 261.8% Fibonacci extension. The overall trend remains bullish-biased, as suggested by the consecutive higher highs and higher lows formed over the past few months. The MACD indicator formed a bullish crossover and trended higher, suggesting that upward momentum is dominating.

ASX 200 IndexDaily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Hits Record Highs Despite Weaker Data, Chinese Retail Sales in Focus

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Pullback Accelerates as Consumer Sentiment Plunges
US Dollar Pullback Accelerates as Consumer Sentiment Plunges
2021-08-13 14:35:00
Record Breaking Run for EU STOXX, FTSE Rises to Pre-Pandemic Levels
Record Breaking Run for EU STOXX, FTSE Rises to Pre-Pandemic Levels
2021-08-13 12:30:00
S&P 500 (SPX), China Shutdown & Crude Oil – FinTwit Trends to Watch
S&P 500 (SPX), China Shutdown & Crude Oil – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-08-13 12:23:00
Gold Price Running Into a Formidable Zone of Opposition
Gold Price Running Into a Formidable Zone of Opposition
2021-08-13 10:56:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
US 500
Bullish
Japan 225