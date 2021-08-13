Cardano (ADA) Pumps Ahead of Smart Contract Announcement, Messi in The Money

Cardano (ADA) Price, Chart, and Analysis

Cardano eyes $2 as hard fork nears.

PSG tokens showing double-digit gains.

Cardano (ADA) continues to push back towards $2 this week, with gains powered by expectations that the company will today announce when the Alonzo hard fork will occur and when smart contracts will start to run on the blockchain. Cardano is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform founded in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson, one of the co-founders of the Ethereum network. Cardano is seen by many market participants as a competitor to the smart contract capabilities of Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

The daily Cardano chart shows this week’s sharp rally with $2 now back in sight. Above here there is little in the way of technical resistance until the May 16 all-time high around $2.40 comes into focus.

Via CoinMarketCap.

Argentina football legend Lionel Messi, who recently penned a two-year contract with French football giant Paris St Germain, and holders of the PSG Fan Tokens, will be in good spirit today as the token pops 11% higher on a daily basis. It was revealed recently that a ‘large number’ of PSG tokens were included in Messi’s contract with the French club.

via CoinMarketCap.

