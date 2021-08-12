Football Legend Lionel Messi Embraces Cryptocurrencies with PSG Fan Tokens

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Defends March Low Despite Slew of Hawkish Fed Rhetoric
2021-08-12 14:00:00
EURUSD Reversal from 1.1700 Fits Range Markets, Contrasts Fed Taper Momentum
2021-08-12 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Softer US Dollar Despite EIA Report Disappointment
2021-08-12 03:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Rebound Emerges amid Failed Test of July Low
2021-08-11 19:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Bullish Contrarian Trading Bias Remains in Focus
2021-08-12 05:00:00
EURUSD Reversal from 1.1700 Fits Range Markets, Contrasts Fed Taper Momentum
2021-08-12 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls to Face Critical Fibonacci Level
2021-08-12 09:30:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Oil Post-CPI
2021-08-11 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stable After Strong UK GDP Data
2021-08-12 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2021-08-11 18:35:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Oil Post-CPI
2021-08-11 17:00:00
US Dollar Tests Support After CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-08-11 15:38:00
Real Time News
  • XAU/USD is holding above $1,750, could be up for a re-test of 50% Fibonacci Fundamental outlook remains pretty weak for gold. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/U1pDlr93bO https://t.co/Y2HQ6E3cvG
  • Yesterday’s inflation report marked a win for team transitory with factors such as used cars peaking. However, while the release prompted a marginal turnaround for the greenback. Get your $USD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/FB2S5OqgVk https://t.co/UoUsVPmqzv
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.47% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/RVuqpHqrl7
  • Ethereum Price Analysis: ETHUSD Begins Pullback - ETH Support Levels https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/08/12/Ethereum-Price-Analysis-ETHUSD-Begins-Pullback-ETH-Support-Levels.html https://t.co/6SMljUPKoO
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.77% France 40: 0.37% FTSE 100: 0.08% US 500: -0.06% Wall Street: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/tlpr5Z9C8b
  • All the promise of breakout-trends from Gold, the S&P 500 and Dollar have all been squashed. With volatility and range in focus, DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses markets 👇 https://t.co/80YYdjGGlH
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.05% Gold: -0.22% Silver: -1.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WdaARm2LnA
  • UPDATE: Bitcoin rejects first test of 50% Fib retracement.... support at 42500-42600 $BTC https://t.co/OqQgOO7osl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 79.48%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 82.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ZoU9MSEoIm
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.25% Oil - US Crude: -0.35% Silver: -1.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wTLqI78bW5
Football Legend Lionel Messi Embraces Cryptocurrencies with PSG Fan Tokens

Football Legend Lionel Messi Embraces Cryptocurrencies with PSG Fan Tokens

Nick Cawley, Strategist

PSG Tokens Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Lionel Messi receives a ‘large number’ of PSG Fan Tokens.
  • Superstar’s arrival boosts Token value.

Argentinian football superstar Lionel Messi is said to have received a ‘large number’ of PSG Fan Tokens in his recently announced free transfer to the French football giant, according to a range of recent media reports. The tokens, a digital asset for fans, ‘give you the power to influence decisions of your favourite teams, unlock VIP rewards and access to exclusive promotions, games, chat and a superfan recognition’ according to football fan token provider Socios.com. The PSG tokens can be traded on a number of cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Paribu, and Upbit.

The PSG tokens have jumped sharply over the last week as Messi’s transfer deal with the French football was concluded, rising from around $22 to a high yesterday of over $48. The market cap of these tokens is around $113 million – around the same amount that Messi is set to receive in wages over the next two years?? – while the fully diluted market cap is just under $780 million.

PSG Fan Tokens Daily Chart

Football Legend Lionel Messi Embraces Cryptocurrencies with PSG Fan Tokens

Chart via CoinMarketCap.

Other heavyweight clubs with fans tokens include Messi’s old club Barcelona, whose price has dropped sharply over the last few months, Manchester City, Juventus, and AC Milan.

Barcelona Fan Token Daily Chart

Football Legend Lionel Messi Embraces Cryptocurrencies with PSG Fan Tokens

Chart via CoinMarketCap.

It seems as though Messi’s value to a football team is not just on the pitch alone.

What is your view on Football Tokens – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Indecisive as Rectangle Pattern Forms
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Indecisive as Rectangle Pattern Forms
2021-08-12 12:30:00
USD Risks Remain to the Upside Despite Inflation Induced Dip
USD Risks Remain to the Upside Despite Inflation Induced Dip
2021-08-12 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Remains in The Clutches of The US Dollar
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Remains in The Clutches of The US Dollar
2021-08-12 09:41:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls to Face Critical Fibonacci Level
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls to Face Critical Fibonacci Level
2021-08-12 09:30:00
