Banxico Hikes Rates to 4.5% but Fails to Trigger a Bullish Move in the Mexican Peso

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
EUR/USD Defends March Low Despite Slew of Hawkish Fed Rhetoric
2021-08-12 14:00:00
EURUSD Reversal from 1.1700 Fits Range Markets, Contrasts Fed Taper Momentum
2021-08-12 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Softer US Dollar Despite EIA Report Disappointment
2021-08-12 03:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Rebound Emerges amid Failed Test of July Low
2021-08-11 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Bullish Contrarian Trading Bias Remains in Focus
2021-08-12 05:00:00
EURUSD Reversal from 1.1700 Fits Range Markets, Contrasts Fed Taper Momentum
2021-08-12 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back, Tests Key Resistance - GLD Levels
2021-08-12 17:20:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls to Face Critical Fibonacci Level
2021-08-12 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stable After Strong UK GDP Data
2021-08-12 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2021-08-11 18:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Oil Post-CPI
2021-08-11 17:00:00
US Dollar Tests Support After CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-08-11 15:38:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.18% Germany 30: 0.06% France 40: 0.02% US 500: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/FXbBAyx14p
  • Gold opened the week with a nasty sell-off but has since spent the rest of the week trying to recover. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/pqUqa7qdO0 https://t.co/qu9DzXZb7i
  • The August GBP/USD slide continues, as the cable fights to remain above 1.38 $GBPUSD https://t.co/bb9ThnuHJB
  • it's been a grind, $USDCAD still grasping on to that trendline support around the 1.2500 handle https://t.co/Zwt8KqmDTi https://t.co/J0XuTpCOzV
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.08% Oil - US Crude: -0.17% Silver: -1.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/PQVnr9bFjE
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 80.03%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 83.49%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0x3GCDi5Vi
  • Nasdaq is to continue its upward trajectory in Q3. What are some factors impacting these moves? Get your fundamental and technical analysis from @margaretyjy and @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/YQG1aaIT8C https://t.co/MoV5vlIsyO
  • 🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 4.5% Expected: 4.5% Previous: 4.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-12
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.14% FTSE 100: 0.11% Germany 30: 0.01% France 40: 0.01% Wall Street: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wN5bRZF3hZ
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.5% Previous: 4.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-12
Banxico Hikes Rates to 4.5% but Fails to Trigger a Bullish Move in the Mexican Peso

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

BANXICO KEY POINTS:

  • Banxico raises the overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.50%, lifting borrowing costs for the second time in 2021
  • The central bank says that inflation will converge to the 3% target in the first quarter of 2023, later than the third quarter of 2022 envisioned in the previous meeting
  • The worrying inflation profile leaves the door open to more monetary tightening in the months ahead, a constructive scenario for the Mexican peso
Most read: Why Most Traders Fail and How to Increase Trading Success

In line with consensus expectations, Banxico decided to raise the overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.50% in a split decision at the end of its August board meeting, following a hike of the same magnitude at the June’s conclave.

Recent adjustments to tighten monetary policy have been part of an effort to contain broadening inflationary pressures in the economy and ensure that expectations do not become unanchored due to second-round effects from price shocks. As a reminder, headline CPI has remained above the 3% annual target for several months, registering a year-on-year increase of 5.81% in July, a very uncomfortable figure for policymakers.

In the communiqué, the bank stated that the recovery continues, but warned that rising COVID-19 cases pose a threat to the economy. Meanwhile, on inflation, the institution said that the balance of risks remains biased to the upside and that CPI convergence to the 3% target will be delayed to the first quarter of 2023 as opposed to the third quarter of 2022 which was the official assessment in June.

The table below summarizes the new forecasts published by the institution

Banxico inflation forecasts

Source: Banxico

Banxico’s decision failed to trigger a bullish reaction in the Mexican peso as the monetary authority characterized price shocks as transitory (USD/MXN moved higher after the decision as shown in the chart below). However, the fact that inflation will not converge to the target until 2023 clearly leaves the door open to further tightening should consumer price data not evolve in a satisfactory manner. Additional rate hikes are likely to support the Mexican peso against the US dollar in the medium term, especially if the Fed decides to delay until the end of the year any announcement on QE tapering and, as a result, Treasury yields fail to recover meaningfully.

USD/MXN 3 MINUTE CHART

USDMXN 3 minute chart

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Diego Colman, DailyFX Market Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

