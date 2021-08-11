News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD at Risk of Falling Below 1.17, Focus on US CPI
2021-08-11 09:30:00
EURUSD Outlook: Will Upcoming CPI Override Market Calm, Charge Breakdown?
2021-08-11 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Small Stockpiles Draw, Lingering Viral Concerns
2021-08-11 06:00:00
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Bullish Contrarian Trading Bias Remains in Focus
2021-08-11 02:00:00
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
EURUSD Outlook: Will Upcoming CPI Override Market Calm, Charge Breakdown?
2021-08-11 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound Chances Dwindle as Taper Talk Bets Mount
2021-08-11 03:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower as USD Climbs
2021-08-11 08:00:00
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
US Dollar Outlook: Inflation Data Make-or-Break for DXY
2021-08-10 22:05:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Rally to Face Slowing US Inflation
2021-08-10 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower as USD Climbs

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower as USD Climbs

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD continues to weaken modestly as US President Joe Biden’s fiscal stimulus plan works its way through Congress.
  • Combined with ongoing speculation that the Federal Reserve will taper its monetary stimulus measures, that has strengthened the US Dollar and sent some US stock indexes to record highs.
  • Near term, there are few signs yet that the trend lower in GBP/USD and some other USD pairs is about to reverse.
GBP/USD slide lower may persist

GBP/USD and several other USD pairs will likely suffer further as the US Dollar continues to benefit from US President Joe Biden’s fiscal stimulus plan, now working its way through Congress, and ongoing speculation that the Federal Reserve will begin to taper its monetary stimulus measures as the economy recovers.

Optimism about the outlook for the US economy continues to drive several US stock indexes to record highs while US Treasury yields are also climbing and the advance in the US Dollar that began seven days ago has sent GBP/USD to its lowest level since July 27.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Hourly Timeframe (July 29 – August 11, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower as USD Climbs

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In the UK, the next focus for traders will be the UK GDP data to be released tomorrow. The preliminary numbers are expected to show GDP expanded by a huge 22.1% year/year in the second quarter so there is plenty of room for disappointment.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

