Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Ether (ETH/USD)Forecast: Crypto special after NFP’S

EUR/USD
News
EURUSD Outlook: Will Upcoming CPI Override Market Calm, Charge Breakdown?
2021-08-11 01:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: Inflation Data Make-or-Break for DXY
2021-08-10 22:05:00
Oil - US Crude
News
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
Wall Street
News
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-08-10 06:00:00
Gold
News
EURUSD Outlook: Will Upcoming CPI Override Market Calm, Charge Breakdown?
2021-08-11 01:30:00
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
GBP/USD
News
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower as USD Rises
2021-08-10 08:15:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Outlook: Inflation Data Make-or-Break for DXY
2021-08-10 22:05:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Rally to Face Slowing US Inflation
2021-08-10 20:00:00
  • $EURUSD has moved 8 consecutive days lower towards 1.1700 support. With US CPI ahead, will this break, bounce or hold? My twitter poll, IGCS trader positioning and market conditions suggest different outcomes. My take: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/08/11/EURUSD-Outlook-Will-Upcoming-CPI-Override-Market-Calm-Charge-Breakdown.html https://t.co/IeXm5o9Tqd
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/Ta1K85Exxw
  • Nasdaq 100 Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Data, Asia-Pacific to Open Mixed https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/11/Nasdaq-100-Pulls-Back-Ahead-of-CPI-Data-Asia-Pacific-to-Open-Mixed.html https://t.co/UvoLW7SFN7
  • Crude oil price volatility may rise as tensions with Iran flare up while the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 threatens to undermine global demand for growth-oriented commodities. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/3GSl5y38By https://t.co/cQrWt4Uyij
  • RT @FxWestwater: Lumber Eyes 500 Psychological Level After Breaking 200-Week SMA - #LBS1! chart https://t.co/J9A0QcDiac
  • Japan's #Nikkei225 index (futures below) is shooting higher at Wednesday's Asia open This follows the US Senate passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill that is boosting sentiment, especially the cyclically-sensitive sector Prices are aiming to retake yesterday's high https://t.co/Yxty9lXS9C
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Westpac Consumer Confidence Index (AUG) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 108.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-11
  • 🇸🇬 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q2) Actual: -1.8% Previous: 3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-11
  • 🇸🇬 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final (Q2) Actual: 14.7% Expected: 14.2% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-11
  • Heads Up:🇸🇬 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q2) due at 00:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-11
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Ether (ETH/USD)Forecast: Crypto special after NFP’S

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Ether (ETH/USD)Forecast: Crypto special after NFP’S

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

BTC/USD, Crypto Talking Points

  • Bitcoin (BTC/USD) reclaims $40,000
  • USD looks towards Fed for further clarity
  • Ether and ADA gain traction as proof of work raises eyebrows

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Ether (ETH/USD) have surrendered a portion of their recent gains from the recent rally over the weekend but remain well within range to test higher historical highs.

Given the fundamental and historical backdrop, price action has remained skeptical of further upside potential, at least for now.

As talks of climate and inflationary controls take center stage, the race for Blockchain confluency and adaptability may be the catalyst for transformation.

With Japanese regulators recently approving ADA/USD to be listed on exchanges, the US economic backdrop remains a catalyst for further progression.

Although these 'alt coins' represent a portion of the move of the 'grandfather' and founder of the trillion dollar industry, the future technology has opened gateways of technological advances to banking and finance as we know it. However, as technological advances continue to gain traction, speculation and regulations have remained the dominant catalysts for further gains.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Action

Currently, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) continues to test the key psychological level of $45,000, despite a break above this level in recent trading sessions. The recent NFP data and the announcement of the Defi regulatory changes weighing on other major cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum and many alt coins were amongst the leaders of the recent rally that has driven the For now, BTC/USD has risen back above prior resistance with ETH following in close proximity. As tapering lurks on the horizon, further clarity regarding the association between crypto and new regulations remains vague but has kept the industry on high alert and in positive territory, at least for the time being.

After Numerous days of gains, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) bulls ran into a wall of resistance at $45.000. With regulatory concerns still underway, further developments in price action may unfold ahead of this week’s major event risk, specifically towards the major counterparts that may hold strong for the foreseeable future.

With Japanese regulators recently approving ADA/USD to be listed on exchanges, the US economic backdrop remains the key catalyst for further moves (at least for now)

Ether (ETH/USD)

For Ether (ETH/USD), prices have surpassed the $3150 mark with price action still tracing Bitcoin.

Although the short-term trend remains in favor of the long-term trend. As depicted by the EMA, Eth is heading in a positive direction provided it can sustain the positive growth expectations expected from counterparts.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Ether (ETH/USD)Forecast: Crypto special after NFP’S

Source: Tradingview, Chart by Tammy Da Costa

Chart Prepared by Tammy Da Costa using IG Charts

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

