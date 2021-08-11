Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Rally Further, Alt-Coins Starting to Lead the Move

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD at Risk of Falling Below 1.17, Focus on US CPI
2021-08-11 09:30:00
EURUSD Outlook: Will Upcoming CPI Override Market Calm, Charge Breakdown?
2021-08-11 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Small Stockpiles Draw, Lingering Viral Concerns
2021-08-11 06:00:00
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Bullish Contrarian Trading Bias Remains in Focus
2021-08-11 02:00:00
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD & US Rates Dip, Reprieve for Gold In Reaction to US CPI
2021-08-11 13:00:00
EURUSD Outlook: Will Upcoming CPI Override Market Calm, Charge Breakdown?
2021-08-11 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower as USD Climbs
2021-08-11 08:00:00
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: Inflation Data Make-or-Break for DXY
2021-08-10 22:05:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Rally to Face Slowing US Inflation
2021-08-10 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • German Foreign Minister Maas expects Iran to return to the Vienna negotiation table as soon as possible
  • Mid-week Market Update with IG starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/8SFBJxNZrA
  • RT @IGcom: In this episode, @JeremyNaylor_IG talks to @MartinSEssex @DailyFX. With some members of the Bank of England talking about higher…
  • @JohnKicklighter #TeamTransitory won
  • Inflation pressures are starting to ease off their steady pace of acceleration - though still well above the Fed's tolerance levels. Nevertheless, the $SPX futes jump and $DXY Dollar tumble after registers as 'delay taper' https://t.co/gh4SHF4gnk
  • $USD already testing support in the 92.89 zone $DXY https://t.co/ltHzluraTA https://t.co/xGkkYepZhd
  • @pearkes Market is taking the inflation data as a sign that the Fed need not be as hawkish as previously perceived: Aug21-Dec23 Eurodollar spread discounting 89.5-bps, down from 95-bps pre-release. https://t.co/QRRYN7Z1Eb
  • RT @jc_econ: The reopening surge in inflation is waning--prices are normalizing https://t.co/uJlVOgxeeX
  • Headline inflation annualized rate holds at 5.4% - faster than expected and the highest since 2008. The core pace slowed a few ticks as expected to 4.3%, but not far from its multi-decade high. Will be even more interesting to see what Bostic says in 2 hours https://t.co/g5a1IcgPYZ
  • .@pearkes does a good job highlighting the important facets of the report, including a look at inflation-less-reopening factors - this thread: https://t.co/IUAWI4GfHU
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Rally Further, Alt-Coins Starting to Lead the Move

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Rally Further, Alt-Coins Starting to Lead the Move

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Alt-Coins Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Bitcoin looking to build support off the 200-day simple moving average.
  • Ethereum – just two red candles in the last three weeks.
  • Alt-coin rebound continues.

The three-week rally in the cryptocurrency market continues unabated with Bitcoin up by over 50% from its recent multi-month lows while Ethereum is showing an 85% rise from its July 20 low print. While the market has taken on board the ongoing US cryptocurrency tax amendments in the US infrastructure bill, it seems as if the market is running along the lines of ‘what doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger’ and forging further ahead. As always the market is liable to turn sharply, but as we stand the charts remain pointing higher and the overall market sentiment is positive.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Consolidating Recent Gains, Outlook Remains Positive

The alt-coin market is also driving higher with some coins registering 30%+ gains in the last week alone. Using 7-day data from CoinMarketCap, Cardano (ADA) is up 33%, Dogecoin (DOGE) is 36% higher, Uniswap (UNI) is showing gains in excess of 42%, while VeChain (VET) is up by 32%. It may be that we are seeing the start of a new alt-coin season, highlighted by Ethereum’s outperformance of Bitcoin of late.

The Ethereum/Bitcoin spread shows the outperformance of ETH vs. BTC between January and February of this year and the larger rally seen between April and mid-May when alt-coins also outperformed. The chart is now also showing a short-term bullish pennant formation, a consolidation pattern commonly seen before another move higher.

Pennant Patterns: Trading Bearish and Bullish Patterns

Ethereum/Bitcoin Daily Spread (November 2020 – August 11, 2021)

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Rally Further, Alt-Coins Starting to Lead the Move

Chart via @IG.com

Bitcoin is now pushing to make a fresh three-month high, aided by support from the 200-day simple moving average. While further confirmation of this support over the next few days would further underpin the rally, the sharp turn higher in the 20-day sma highlights the positive sentiment in the market. Consolidation before another move higher seems likely looking at the daily BTC chart.

Trend Trading with Moving Averages

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart (November 2020 – August 11, 2021)

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Rally Further, Alt-Coins Starting to Lead the Move

Ethereum’s chart shows the second-largest crypto by market cap in the middle of a fully-blown short-term rally with just two red (negative days) candles in the last three weeks. The basic uptrend channel is tempering any topside breakouts, while support has not been tested for nearly a week. The break higher is showing a similar pattern to the early-April breakout, a move that saw Ethereum touch $4,379 before retracing sharply.

Ethereum Daily Price Chart (November 2020 - August 11, 2021)

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Rally Further, Alt-Coins Starting to Lead the Move

What is your view on Bitcoin and Ethereum – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD & US Rates Dip, Reprieve for Gold In Reaction to US CPI
USD & US Rates Dip, Reprieve for Gold In Reaction to US CPI
2021-08-11 13:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD at Risk of Falling Below 1.17, Focus on US CPI
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD at Risk of Falling Below 1.17, Focus on US CPI
2021-08-11 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower as USD Climbs
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower as USD Climbs
2021-08-11 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Small Stockpiles Draw, Lingering Viral Concerns
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Small Stockpiles Draw, Lingering Viral Concerns
2021-08-11 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum