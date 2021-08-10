Copper Analysis: Inflection Point Incoming, Major Support Test Looms

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Advance Loses Post-NFP Tempo but Rate, Taper-Talk Stirring
2021-08-10 01:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP
2021-08-09 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid
2021-08-09 12:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng Opens Higher
2021-08-10 01:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-08-09 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Halted at Support- is a Low in Place?
2021-08-09 17:09:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Waiting on Resolution of Sideways Grind
2021-08-07 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid
2021-08-09 12:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/4DATajhVvV
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Final (JUN) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -6.7% Previous: -7.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-10
  • Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng Opens Higher https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/10/Dow-Jones-Retreats-amid-Growth-ConcernsHang-Seng-Opens-Higher.html https://t.co/sIL3SooyPa
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/tFxzMi4jEq
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Copper Analysis: Inflection Point Incoming, Major Support Test Looms $HG #Copper #China Link: https://t.co/L8sPudU4n…
  • 🇯🇵 Bank Lending YoY (JUL) Actual: 1% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-09
  • The HK stock connections registered HK$ 3.45 billion of net Southbound inflows on Monday, reflecting that more mainland buyers are returning to Hong Kong market for bargain hunting. https://t.co/0Q7BU9k85K
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Bank Lending YoY (JUL) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-09
  • RT @FxWestwater: $NZDUSD May Weaken as Goldman Sachs Downgrades Chinese Growth Outlook Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/08/09/NZDUSD-May-Weaken-as-Goldman-Sachs-Downgrades-Chinese-Growth-Outlook.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Ad4Ijio…
  • The US Dollar remains tilted lower against most ASEAN currencies with the exception of the Thai Baht. The Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso and Indonesian Rupiah face their next tests. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/ywm1ZDKS9S https://t.co/pBHYgUziAC
Copper Analysis: Inflection Point Incoming, Major Support Test Looms

Copper Analysis: Inflection Point Incoming, Major Support Test Looms

Brendan Fagan,

Copper, China, Australian Dollar - Talking Points:

  • Copper under pressure of late as Chinese growth concerns dominate headlines
  • AUD/USD tracking copper lower, falling to 0.7327 during Monday trade
  • Commodities remain in focus as the Delta variant puts re-openings at risk
Advertisement

Copper has come under pressure as of late while the Chinese economy has shown signs of slowing down in recent months. A test of an ascending trendline from the March 2020 low may be just around the corner around 4.28/29, with a breach of the line yet to materialize. Headwinds remain for the red metal as data from China hints at slowing demand for commodities across the board. While these concerns permeated briefly into global equity markets, commodities have been hit especially hard as lockdowns and restrictions put a halt to Chinese economic activity. July customs data indicated weakening demand for imports of oil, iron, and copper; all of which have moved lower recently.

Copper also remains at risk from most developments in regard to the Delta Covid variant, as case counts continue to tick higher globally. Headwinds also remain in the form of “peak growth” concerns, as China’s recovery begins to normalize and the Federal Reserve begins to prepare to taper asset purchases. A global slowdown may limit near-term demand for copper and other commodities, therefore potentially limiting upside. Further releases from China’s metal reserves, coupled with US Dollar strength, may exacerbate the recent bearish sentiment surrounding copper. Given the uncertainty over what the rest of 2021 may look like, market participants ought to remain cautious about bull and bear theses.

Copper Daily Chart

Copper Chart

Chart provided by TradingView

Copper prices appear to be limited in the near-term to the boundaries of the triangle pattern that has been in formation since May. Following a test of the upper trendline in July, the price has weakened to test the ascending trendline. This is where support may be found in the 4.28/29 area just below current levels, and that may be an appetizing point for bulls given copper’s inability to break below this key support level. In the event of a near-term bounce, resistance may come in the form of the 50-day moving average around the 4.37 area. Much of copper’s near-term direction may be tied to economic conditions of China, which appear to be deviating from Western countries. While bearish sentiment seems to be prevailing given recent price action, bulls may once again regain control upon a retest of key support just below current levels.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng Opens Higher
Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng Opens Higher
2021-08-10 01:00:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Infrastructure Amendment Validates Crypto
Bitcoin Forecast: Infrastructure Amendment Validates Crypto
2021-08-09 21:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Plunge to Key Support, Oil Demand Outlook Weakens
Crude Oil Prices Plunge to Key Support, Oil Demand Outlook Weakens
2021-08-09 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Consolidating Recent Gains, Outlook Remains Positive
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Consolidating Recent Gains, Outlook Remains Positive
2021-08-09 09:58:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper
USDOLLAR