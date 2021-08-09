News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Likely to Hold its Ground in Week Ahead
2021-08-07 22:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Plunge to Key Support, Oil Demand Outlook Weakens
2021-08-09 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Delta Variant Spread, Iran Tension
2021-08-09 07:00:00
Dow Jones Rose on NFPs. ASX 200 May Climb as Hang Seng Index Falls to Start Week
2021-08-09 00:30:00
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
Gold Flash Crash: What Happened and Where Next For Gold?
2021-08-09 08:00:00
Gold Prices May Break 2021 Floor as Fed Policy Speculation Heats Up
2021-08-09 02:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Waiting on Resolution of Sideways Grind
2021-08-07 19:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-08-06 17:25:00
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-09
  • India is contemplating slashing import tax rates for electric cars - government sources
  • 🇲🇽 Core Inflation Rate MoM (JUL) Actual: 0.48% Expected: 0.48% Previous: 0.57% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-09
  • 🇲🇽 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 5.81% Expected: 5.77% Previous: 5.88% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-09
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in EUR/CHF are long at 79.75%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.67%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fyABYSLA1N
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Core Inflation Rate MoM (JUL) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.48% Previous: 0.57% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-09
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 5.77% Previous: 5.88% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-09
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -1.26% Silver: -2.27% Oil - US Crude: -3.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LeYVnpssmB
  • PBoC says will step up support for technological innovation, small firms and the manufacturing sector
  • PBoC says prudent monetary policy should be flexible, appropriate and prioritise stability $CNH
Gold Flash Crash: What Happened and Where Next For Gold?

Gold Flash Crash: What Happened and Where Next For Gold?

Justin McQueen, Analyst

Gold Price Analysis and News

  • Gold Flash Crash: How it Happened
  • What Next for the Not So Precious Metal

Gold Flash Crash: What Happened

An exciting start to the week as Gold tumbles 4.5% at the Asia open, before bouncing 3.6% off the lows into the European open. The move overnight had been a continuation from the soft close at the backend of last week in response to the very strong NFP report.

As a quick recap, the NFP headline printed above expectations at 943k vs 870k expected and also much better than the dismal ADP report, which further highlights the tenuous link between ADP and NFP. (As I said on Friday, the ADP report did hold relevance in setting the bar low for an upward surprise). Alongside this, the unemployment rate fell 0.5ppts to 5.4% vs 5.7% expected, hitting a fresh cycle low. In turn, this raises the likelihood that Chair Powell may well use the Jackson Hole Symposium at the end of the month to announce a taper signal, which would be rather fitting as it would mark the anniversary of the average inflation targeting announcement.

Going back to the flash crash move overnight, it is important to remember that markets are typically at their most illiquid during the Asia session, as evidenced in recent years with the Japanese Yen in 2019 and the Pound in 2016. The thin liquidity conditions would have been further exacerbated by the fact that Japanese markets had been closed due to a public holiday. Keep in mind, that this was the first opportunity for leveraged Asian based traders to react to Friday’s NFP report, therefore I would not read too much into the move as a response to new information and instead more a continuation of Friday’s reaction. On the chart, the break of 1760, which has been a pivotal level in recent months looks to have triggered stops below prompting large sell orders to take gold to the YTD double bottom.

Gold Price Chart: 10 Minute Timeframe

Gold Flash Crash: What Happened and Where Next For Gold?

Source: Refinitiv

What Next For Gold?

Given that Gold has bounced $65 off the lows, the aforementioned $1760 level will be the key area to watch where failure to break above keeps the immediate pressure on the downside in the (not so) precious metal. Above 1760, resistance resides 1790-1800.

Elsewhere, while Fed speakers will garner attention, the main highlight on the economic calendar will be the US CPI report, where a sizeable headline beat could prompt another push lower in gold. Now I realise what I’m saying goes against the popular belief that gold is an inflation hedge, however, if inflation were to notably beat expectations, this would likely increase bets of tighter monetary policy, leading to higher USD and yields, which in turn would weigh on Gold.

Gold Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Gold Flash Crash: What Happened and Where Next For Gold?

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

