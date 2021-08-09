News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Likely to Hold its Ground in Week Ahead
2021-08-07 22:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid
2021-08-08 16:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Bull Trend in Jeopardy as Lower Highs Form
2021-08-07 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rose on NFPs. ASX 200 May Climb as Hang Seng Index Falls to Start Week
2021-08-09 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid
2021-08-08 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid
2021-08-08 16:00:00
Gold Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes CPI After NFP Plunge
2021-08-07 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Waiting on Resolution of Sideways Grind
2021-08-07 19:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid
2021-08-08 16:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Reminder: Weekly Strategy Webinar tomorrow morning at 8:30am EST on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/UPpn1PxE6C
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDUSD Threatens Key Technical Level as Chinese Inflation Data Nears Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/08/08/AUDUSD-Threatens-Key-Technical-Level-as-Chinese-Inflation-Data-Nears.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/aWoQrLjx…
  • #Gold into the weekly open. . . $XAUUSD Weekly https://t.co/gcy0uQORgx
  • RT @FxWestwater: Gold Fundamental Forecast: $XAUUSD Eyes CPI After NFP Plunge Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/CHF/2021/08/07/Gold-Fundamental-Forecast-XAUUSD-Eyes-CPI-After-NFP-Plunge.html.html https://t.co/qCRexA1pXl
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/j4STSR34Nq
  • Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid Check out @RichDvorakFX's latest market recap and preview plus all the weekly forecasts from the @DailyFX team at the link below! Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2021/08/08/markets-week-ahead-dow-gold-oil-us-dollar-yen-inflation-covid.html #Trading $DJI $USD
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/xtcgdD8FEa
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/MZtBh88nOv https://t.co/FnszD6fgz3
  • Crude Oil Outlook: Bull Trend in Jeopardy as Lower Highs Form -via @DailyFX Defending key support this week is mission critical for crude oil bulls. Can the commodity stage another rebound or is more pain ahead? Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2021/08/07/crude-oil-outlook-bull-trend-in-jeopardy-as-lower-highs-form.html #OOTT $USO $CL_F https://t.co/uhzIkVZrd3
Dow Jones Rose on NFPs. ASX 200 May Climb as Hang Seng Index Falls to Start Week

Dow Jones Rose on NFPs. ASX 200 May Climb as Hang Seng Index Falls to Start Week

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Dow Jones, ASX 200, Hang Seng, US NFPs, China CPI – Asia Pacific Indices Briefing

  • Dow Jones outperformed the Nasdaq Composite following US NFPs
  • Asia Pacific markets may see a rosy mood to start off the new week
  • ASX 200 may target new all-time highs, will Hang Seng Index fall?

Friday’s Wall Street Trading Session Recap

Cyclically-oriented stocks outperformed the broader market during Friday’s Wall Street trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the charge higher, climbing 0.41% as the S&P 500 gained 0.17%. This is as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underperformed, weakening 0.40%. Traders were busy digesting the latest US non-farm payrolls report, which could carry key implications for Fed monetary policy.

The country added 943k jobs in July, higher than the 870k estimate. This is as the unemployment rate shifted lower to 5.4% from 5.9% against the 5.7% consensus. Encouragingly, this is as the labor force participation rate increased to 61.7% from 61.6%. That suggested that the employment market was able to absorb the increase in workers. Average hourly earnings also surprised higher, clocking in at 4.0% y/y versus 3.9% seen.

Longer-term Treasury yields gained, hinting that investors also priced in a rosier outlook for global growth. That may in-turn drive the US central bank to taper quantitative easing sooner-than-anticipated, which a few officials touted this past week. Still, the outlook for global growth remains uncertain amid rising Covid-19 cases amid the more infectious Delta strain.

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

Dow Jones futures closed at a new high on Friday, taking out the key 34760 – 35000 resistance zone. Still, negative RSI divergence has been persisting since late April, showing that upside momentum is fading. That may precede a turn lower towards the 50- and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). These could reinstate the dominant upside focus as the index explores new peaks.

Dow Jones Futures – Daily Chart

Dow Jones Futures

Chart Created in TradingView

Monday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

Given the mostly rosy mood on Wall Street, Asia Pacific markets may begin the week on a positive note. Futures tracking the ASX 200 towards the end of last week pointed higher alongside the rise in US stocks. Japanese markets are offline for the Mountain Day holiday. That said, a decline in tech stocks may hurt the Hang Seng Index. A notable event risk will likely come from Chinese CPI data. A softer print could increase calls for the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to help support the economy after spending most of this year draining liquidity from the market. This is especially following the government’s crackdown on the education and technology sectors.

ASX 200 Technical Analysis

The ASX 200 is likely looking to push at a new high to start off the week, however, negative RSI divergence still seems to be persisting. That may open the door to a turn lower if upside momentum continues to fade. Immediate resistance seems to be the 61.8% Fibonacci extension at 7588. A turn lower may see prices fall to the 50-day SMA for an opportunity to reinstate the dominant upside focus.

ASX 200 Futures – Daily Chart

Dow Jones Rose on NFPs. ASX 200 May Climb as Hang Seng Index Falls to Start Week

Chart Created in TradingView

Hang Seng Technical Analysis

Hang Seng Index futures could be vulnerable as price struggle climb back above a former rising trendline from last year. A bearish crossover between the 50- and 100-day SMAs offers a broader downward technical bias. Further losses may place the focus back on the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 24708. Otherwise, climbing back above the former trendline exposes the midpoint of the retracement at 27040.

Hang Seng Index Futures – Daily Chart

Dow Jones Rose on NFPs. ASX 200 May Climb as Hang Seng Index Falls to Start Week

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Looking To Push Higher as Support Levels Hold
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Looking To Push Higher as Support Levels Hold
2021-08-07 07:00:00
Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), Ethereum Fork (ETH) & Robinhood (HOOD) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), Ethereum Fork (ETH) & Robinhood (HOOD) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-08-06 15:00:00
USD/JPY Spikes Higher as US Dollar Gains on Solid NFP Report
USD/JPY Spikes Higher as US Dollar Gains on Solid NFP Report
2021-08-06 13:00:00
SA Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR Spikes After Finance Minister Reshuffle, NFP Next
SA Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR Spikes After Finance Minister Reshuffle, NFP Next
2021-08-06 12:06:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
Australia 200
Hong Kong HS50