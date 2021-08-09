Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Consolidating Recent Gains, Outlook Remains Positive

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Likely to Hold its Ground in Week Ahead
2021-08-07 22:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Plunge to Key Support, Oil Demand Outlook Weakens
2021-08-09 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Delta Variant Spread, Iran Tension
2021-08-09 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rose on NFPs. ASX 200 May Climb as Hang Seng Index Falls to Start Week
2021-08-09 00:30:00
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Flash Crash: What Happened and Where Next For Gold?
2021-08-09 08:00:00
Gold Prices May Break 2021 Floor as Fed Policy Speculation Heats Up
2021-08-09 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Waiting on Resolution of Sideways Grind
2021-08-07 19:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-08-06 17:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-09
  • India is contemplating slashing import tax rates for electric cars - government sources
  • 🇲🇽 Core Inflation Rate MoM (JUL) Actual: 0.48% Expected: 0.48% Previous: 0.57% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-09
  • 🇲🇽 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 5.81% Expected: 5.77% Previous: 5.88% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-09
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in EUR/CHF are long at 79.75%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.67%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fyABYSLA1N
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Core Inflation Rate MoM (JUL) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.48% Previous: 0.57% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-09
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 5.77% Previous: 5.88% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-09
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -1.26% Silver: -2.27% Oil - US Crude: -3.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LeYVnpssmB
  • PBoC says will step up support for technological innovation, small firms and the manufacturing sector
  • PBoC says prudent monetary policy should be flexible, appropriate and prioritise stability $CNH
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Consolidating Recent Gains, Outlook Remains Positive

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Consolidating Recent Gains, Outlook Remains Positive

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Bitcoin looking to clear the 200-day simple moving average.
  • Ethereum remains underpinned and looking to move higher

The weekend rally in the cryptocurrency space saw Ethereum break above $3k with ease, while Bitcoin briefly traded above $45k for the first time since mid-May as buyers dominated price action. While the market has since drifted lower into a consolidation phase, the outlook for cryptocurrencies remains positive for the weeks ahead. Bitcoin is just above a prior zone of resistance around $43.5k, while Ethereum’s price action is following the late February/early April chart pattern that pushed ETH to hit a $4,380 high five weeks later.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Looking to Push Higher as Support Levels Hold

Bitcoin’s recent 50%+ rally is now testing the 200-day simple average and this may well temper any further gains in the short-term. A break and close above this indicator would allow BTC to test the $47k level before $50k comes into play.

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart (November 2020 – August 9, 2021)

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Consolidating Recent Gains, Outlook Remains Positive

Ethereum’s current daily chart action is showing a lot of similarities to the consolidation to breakout price action seen between lateFebruary and earlyApril. All three moving averages are now in a positive formation, while the 50-day sma is now breaking above the 200-day sma, producing a bullish ‘golden cross’.

Trend Trading with Moving Averages

Ethereum Daily Price Chart (December 2020 – August 9, 2021)

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Consolidating Recent Gains, Outlook Remains Positive

The Ethereum/Bitcoin spread is also paring recent gains but the outlook again remains positive with all three simple moving averages in order. Support between 650 and 670 may come under pressure, but if this holds then the spread is likely to move higher again and re-test last week’s 730 multi-week high.

Ethereum/Bitcoin Daily Spread (January – August 9, 2021)

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Consolidating Recent Gains, Outlook Remains Positive

Chart via @IG.com

What is your view on Bitcoin andEthereum – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Plunge to Key Support, Oil Demand Outlook Weakens
Crude Oil Prices Plunge to Key Support, Oil Demand Outlook Weakens
2021-08-09 11:00:00
EUR/GBP Finds Support Within Descending Channel, Eyeing 0.8450
EUR/GBP Finds Support Within Descending Channel, Eyeing 0.8450
2021-08-09 09:30:00
Gold Flash Crash: What Happened and Where Next For Gold?
Gold Flash Crash: What Happened and Where Next For Gold?
2021-08-09 08:00:00
Dow Jones Rose on NFPs. ASX 200 May Climb as Hang Seng Index Falls to Start Week
Dow Jones Rose on NFPs. ASX 200 May Climb as Hang Seng Index Falls to Start Week
2021-08-09 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum