Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Consolidating Recent Gains, Outlook Remains Positive

The weekend rally in the cryptocurrency space saw Ethereum break above $3k with ease, while Bitcoin briefly traded above $45k for the first time since mid-May as buyers dominated price action. While the market has since drifted lower into a consolidation phase, the outlook for cryptocurrencies remains positive for the weeks ahead. Bitcoin is just above a prior zone of resistance around $43.5k, while Ethereum’s price action is following the late February/early April chart pattern that pushed ETH to hit a $4,380 high five weeks later.

Bitcoin’s recent 50%+ rally is now testing the 200-day simple average and this may well temper any further gains in the short-term. A break and close above this indicator would allow BTC to test the $47k level before $50k comes into play.

Ethereum’s current daily chart action is showing a lot of similarities to the consolidation to breakout price action seen between lateFebruary and earlyApril. All three moving averages are now in a positive formation, while the 50-day sma is now breaking above the 200-day sma, producing a bullish ‘golden cross’.

The Ethereum/Bitcoin spread is also paring recent gains but the outlook again remains positive with all three simple moving averages in order. Support between 650 and 670 may come under pressure, but if this holds then the spread is likely to move higher again and re-test last week’s 730 multi-week high.

