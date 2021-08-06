US Dollar Price Outlook: Market Risk Heightened on NFP Release

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NFP Report Set to Sway Fed Taper Timeline
2021-08-05 22:30:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Delta Variant Spread, Iran Tension
2021-08-06 07:02:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Outlook Remains Positive
2021-08-05 14:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) prices falter ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), Silver Stalls
2021-08-06 07:08:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Can’t Quite Gain Control - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-08-05 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NFP Report Set to Sway Fed Taper Timeline
2021-08-05 22:30:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NFP Report Set to Sway Fed Taper Timeline
2021-08-05 22:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Eyes Resistance into NFP
2021-08-05 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/rhJNc4mCDb
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/24KP2VPaUT
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (JUN) Actual: 1% Expected: 1% Previous: -1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-06
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (JUN) Actual: 13.9% Previous: 21.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-06
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.00%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 73.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ZHY6o2TT3t
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (JUN) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1% Previous: -1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-06
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (JUN) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 21.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-06
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.57% Silver: 0.16% Gold: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Lfs6Tw6U47
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/svhL7FqO5H
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hHDy4HxM6Y
US Dollar Price Outlook: Market Risk Heightened on NFP Release

US Dollar Price Outlook: Market Risk Heightened on NFP Release

Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD, NFP Price Analysis & News

  • Weak ADP Sets Low Bar for NFP to Surprise on the Upside
  • Recent Fed Remarks Heightens Market Sensitivity to NFP Release

The first Friday of the month means only one thing, it's NFP Friday and given the past 48 hours, market sensitivity to the data is likely to have been heightened. But firstly, to find out more on the NFP report and how to trade it, click here

  • The July ADP report heavily missed expectations at 330k vs 695k. Now while the predictive value of ADP for NFP has been even more tenuous as of late, it does hold relevance for how markets may position themselves in anticipation of the NFP report. As such, this sets the bar low for NFP to surprise on the upside, even if the headline figure prints in line with expectations I would expect a pick up in the greenback.
  • Recent comments from Fed’s Clarida were more hawkish than markets had anticipated with the Vice-Chair stating that the economy has made progress toward goals and therefore would support a taper of asset purchases in December 2020. Alongside this, Clarida noted that he expects conditions for raising interest rates to be met by the end of 2022 if goals meet his forecasts. In light of these comments, it does raise the likelihood that Chair Powell will use the Jackson Hole Symposium at the end of the month (exactly one year after the announcement of average inflation targeting), to provide details regarding a Fed taper. That said, this would imply that there may be more riding on this NFP print than would’ve otherwise been the case before Clarida’s comments. In turn, should today’s NFP report print above market consensus, this may well provide the greenlight for a JH signal and thus see the USD stabilise heading into the central bank symposium. As a side note, bond yields look to have found a short term bottom, offering a layer of support for the greenback.

US 10 Year Yield Finds a Short Term Bottom

US Dollar Price Outlook: Market Risk Heightened on NFP Release

Source: Refinitiv

Aside from the soft ADP report, both ISM Mfg. and Non-Mfg. employment indices rose from the prior month by 3 and 4.5 points respectively and back into expansionary territory, which does provide some modest upside risks for the labour market report.

Scenario and FX Outperformer:

  • Strong Headline and details: USD likely to perform well vs CHF and NZD (front end rates priced very hawkish), following the good news = bad news for risk appetite mantra.
  • Softer NFP report: USD underperform vs EUR and AUD (market very short already).

Economic Calendar

US Dollar Price Outlook: Market Risk Heightened on NFP Release

Source: DailyFX

Taking a look at the chart, topside resistance is situated at 92.45, where the 20DMA resides, which also coincides with the 23.6% fib of the YTD range. On the downside, support sits at the July and August lows at 91.80.

US Dollar Chart: Daily Time Frame

US Dollar Price Outlook: Market Risk Heightened on NFP Release

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30, FTSE 100 and CAC 40 Fighting Off Resistance as Momentum Builds
DAX 30, FTSE 100 and CAC 40 Fighting Off Resistance as Momentum Builds
2021-08-06 09:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) prices falter ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), Silver Stalls
Gold (XAU/USD) prices falter ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), Silver Stalls
2021-08-06 07:08:00
Indian Rupee Falls as RBI Holds Dovish Stance, USD/INR Eyes Support. Nifty 50 at Risk?
Indian Rupee Falls as RBI Holds Dovish Stance, USD/INR Eyes Support. Nifty 50 at Risk?
2021-08-06 05:00:00
Natural Gas Outlook: Warms Conditions Persist in the US and Europe, Gains Ahead?
Natural Gas Outlook: Warms Conditions Persist in the US and Europe, Gains Ahead?
2021-08-06 04:00:00
Advertisement