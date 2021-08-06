Nasdaq 100 Hits All-Time High, Lifting Nikkei 225 and ASX 200

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NFP Report Set to Sway Fed Taper Timeline
2021-08-05 22:30:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Oil Price Eyes July Low as Bearish Price Series Remains Intact
2021-08-05 14:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Outlook Remains Positive
2021-08-05 14:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Can’t Quite Gain Control - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-08-05 20:00:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NFP Report Set to Sway Fed Taper Timeline
2021-08-05 22:30:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NFP Report Set to Sway Fed Taper Timeline
2021-08-05 22:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Eyes Resistance into NFP
2021-08-05 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • - Will take action if needed - GDP will contract in Q3 - Outlook in near term is uncertain - BBG
  • RBA: - Further major virus outbreaks resulting in lockdowns would delay recovery - BBG
  • The Australian Dollar may face swelling selling pressure from souring risk appetite over the COVID-19 delta variant and escalating tension with China. Get your $AUD markt update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/Vy81GwhvzP https://t.co/Z7rI98Ggej
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 RBA Statement on Monetary Policy due at 01:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-06
  • Nasdaq 100 Hits All-Time High, Lifting Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/06/Nasdaq-100-Hits-All-Time-High-Lifting-Nikkei-225-and-ASX-200-.html https://t.co/Do714faHuq
  • - Stopping currency appreciation is one aim of QE - BBG
  • RBA's Lowe: Not targeting exchange rate, but don't want it going up $AUDUSD
  • Natural gas continues to look higher, as hot weather and drought conditions across the United States and Europe, help fuel the already strong demand narrative for the commodity. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/n1iT64aBM4 https://t.co/RddL3wYcdq
  • 9 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 70.9% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Energy (+1.28%), financials (+1.24%) and utilities (+1.13%) were among the best performers, whereas healthcare (-0.38%) and materials (-0.14%) trailed behind. https://t.co/DEWjNcwgBm
  • RT @FxWestwater: Asia AM Brief: Australian Dollar Forecast: $AUDUSD May Move on #RBA, Covid, China, US NFPs Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/08/05/Australian-Dollar-Forecast-AUDUSD-May-Move-on-RBA-Covid-China-US-NFPs.html…
Nasdaq 100 Hits All-Time High, Lifting Nikkei 225 and ASX 200

Nasdaq 100 Hits All-Time High, Lifting Nikkei 225 and ASX 200

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

NASDAQ 100, HANG SENG, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed +0.78%, +0.60% and +0.65% respectively
  • Traders are eyeing Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report for clues about the Fed’s policy outlook
  • Asia-Pacific markets are positioned to open higher. Japanese household spending disappoints

Nonfarm Payrolls, Jobless Claims, Nikkei 225, Asia-Pacific at Open:

Wall Street equities edged broadly higher on Thursday as robust US corporate earnings boosted sentiment, easing worries about the pandemic’s impact. The Nasdaq 100 index closed at an all-time high of 15,181, lifted by PayPal (+1.88%), NVIDIA (+1.79%) and Facebook (+1.13%). The flareup of the Delta variant around the world may lead to a slower economic recovery, potentially delaying the Fed’s tapering agenda.

This put today’s nonfarm payrolls data under the spotlight, as traders seek further clues about the health of the labor market and its ramifications for the Fed’s policy guidance. Prior to this, ADP released a much poorer-than-expected private employment report, with only 330k new jobs added in July -the lowest pace of expansion in six months. This also marked a sharp fall from June’s reading of 680k.

Nonetheless, several Fed officials gave hawkish-biased comments as they remained positive on the growth outlook. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that accommodative monetary policy could pull back sooner than some people expect, echoing Vice Chairman Richard Clarida’s hawkish-biased comments a day ago.

Asia-Pacific markets may continue to trail behind their US peers due to lingering viral concerns and a widened crackdown on private sectors in mainland China. Liquor and e-cigarette stocks fell on Thursday amid fears that they may be the regulator’s next target. Mainland and Hong Kong stocks look set to consolidate further until the political skiers are clearer.

Nasdaq 100 Top 10 Stock Performance 05-08-2021

Nasdaq 100 Hits All-Time High, Lifting Nikkei 225 and ASX 200

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Meanwhile, weekly initial US jobless claims data came in line with expectations. Some 385k unemployment claims were filed last week, compared to a 384k estimate. The previous week’s figure was revised down slightly to 399k from 400k.

US Weekly Jobless Claims

Nasdaq 100 Hits All-Time High, Lifting Nikkei 225 and ASX 200

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

The Nikkei 225 index looks set to open mildly higher, but sentiment may be weighed by a disappointing household spending figure. Japanese household spending fell 5.1% YoY in June, compared to a 0.1% estimate. This shows that consumers were pulling back amid state of emergency even before the recent explosion in infections. With Covid-related restrictions dampening consumption, the road to recovery seems to be longer.

Nasdaq 100 Index Technical Analysis

The Nasdaq 100 index breached above a key psychological resistance level at 15,000 and has since opened the door to further upside potential. The next resistance level can be found at 15,300 – the 127.2% Fibonacci extension. A pullback may lead to a test of the 20-Day SMA line for immediate support. The bearish MACD indicator however, suggests that upward momentum may be fading.

Nasdaq 100 Index Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Hits All-Time High, Lifting Nikkei 225 and ASX 200

Nikkei 225 Index Technical Analysis:

The Nikkei 225 index remains in a “Descending Channel” formed since February. The floor and ceiling of the channel may be viewed as immediate support and resistance levels respectively. The overall trend remains bearish-biased, as suggested by the downward-sloped SMA lines. The MACD indicator is trending below the neutral line, suggesting that upward momentum may be weak.

Nikkei 225 Index Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Hits All-Time High, Lifting Nikkei 225 and ASX 200

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index is challenging a key resistance level at 7,500 – the 200% Fibonacci extension. A successful attempt may expose the next resistance level at 7,760 – the 268.1% Fibonacci extension. The overall trend remains bullish-biased, as suggested by the consecutive higher highs and higher lows formed over the past few months. The MACD indicator formed a bullish crossover and trended higher, suggesting that upward momentum is gaining traction.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Hits All-Time High, Lifting Nikkei 225 and ASX 200

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

BOE Meeting: GBP Pulls Back as Only Saunders Sticks to Hawkish Agenda
BOE Meeting: GBP Pulls Back as Only Saunders Sticks to Hawkish Agenda
2021-08-05 11:15:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: US Crude May Have Further to Fall
Crude Oil Price Outlook: US Crude May Have Further to Fall
2021-08-05 09:30:00
EUR/GBP Testing Notable Support Level Ahead of BoE ‘Super Thursday’
EUR/GBP Testing Notable Support Level Ahead of BoE ‘Super Thursday’
2021-08-05 09:06:00
Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?
Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?
2021-08-05 08:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Japan 225
US Tech 100