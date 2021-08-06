DAX 30, FTSE 100 and CAC 40 Fighting Off Resistance as Momentum Builds

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NFP Report Set to Sway Fed Taper Timeline
2021-08-05 22:30:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Delta Variant Spread, Iran Tension
2021-08-06 07:02:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Outlook Remains Positive
2021-08-05 14:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) prices falter ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), Silver Stalls
2021-08-06 07:08:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Can’t Quite Gain Control - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-08-05 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NFP Report Set to Sway Fed Taper Timeline
2021-08-05 22:30:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NFP Report Set to Sway Fed Taper Timeline
2021-08-05 22:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Eyes Resistance into NFP
2021-08-05 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/rhJNc4mCDb
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/24KP2VPaUT
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (JUN) Actual: 1% Expected: 1% Previous: -1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-06
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (JUN) Actual: 13.9% Previous: 21.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-06
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.00%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 73.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ZHY6o2TT3t
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (JUN) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1% Previous: -1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-06
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (JUN) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 21.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-06
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.57% Silver: 0.16% Gold: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Lfs6Tw6U47
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/svhL7FqO5H
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hHDy4HxM6Y
DAX 30, FTSE 100 and CAC 40 Fighting Off Resistance as Momentum Builds

DAX 30, FTSE 100 and CAC 40 Fighting Off Resistance as Momentum Builds

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Talking Points:

It’s likely to be a quiet morning session ahead for currency markets as investors indulge in the common pre-NFP lull. There is a lot riding on the data out this afternoon as a lot of emphasis has been put on jobs data to determine the path of monetary policy in the next few months, with markets hoping to see a strong reading above 800k to start pointing the finger at the Fed, once again telling it to adapt to the times and do something to curve rising price pressures and a hot jobs market.

So we shift our attention to the equity space this morning in an attempt to capture some kind of move. The session started out pretty positive, with all European majors advancing nicely in the green, but momentum has changed and we’re now left at opening levels with a false sense of direction.

Advertisement

Some of these indices had been stuck in a pretty tight range up until this week and had managed to build some gains in Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions, but the European open seems to have left them slightly in the dark.

DAX 30 Levels

The DAX 30 was finally able to break above 15,710 on Thursday after weeks of trying and finding strong resistance. The key challenge ahead will be breaking above 15,800 which is a new all-time high for the German index and the previous two attempts were quickly reversed. Momentum has built up nicely over the last few weeks as the pullback to wards 15,050 offered some space for new buyers to come in and take over. The recent range-trade between 15,685 and 15,430 has also helped buyers gather as the index was able to retest support just above 15,400, growing bullish confidence along the way.

DAX 30 Daily chart

DAX 30, FTSE 100 and CAC 40 Fighting Off Resistance as Momentum Builds

FTSE 100 Levels

The FTSE 100 hasn’t been so lucky in its breakout attempt as it remains stuck around the same area it did a month ago. Once the index hits the 7,120 area it sees recurring fluctuations on either side but is unable to get a meaningful break higher, with strong resistance following at 7,170. Unlike with the DAX, momentum seems to be coming off slightly after a the recent push higher left the stochastic in the overbought area and the MACD unable to build further. The RSI has still got a way to go before it is overbought but it has also started to come off slightly which puts further pressure on the FTSE’s short-term outlook. For further gains to build the index would ideally need to be closing on the 7,200 mark in the next few sessions otherwise we may see momentum running fully out of steam, which would leave the 7,000 mark as an indicator of further selling pressure.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

DAX 30, FTSE 100 and CAC 40 Fighting Off Resistance as Momentum Builds

CAC 40 Levels

The CAC 40 continues to shine and is inching closer to its record high by the day. The French index has had 14 out the last 15 daily candlesticks in the green, which has helped paint a pretty clear picture of higher lows. Today’s session is the first one to be tilting towards a negative close out of the last 8 days so we may be seeing some struggle to break higher after such a good run. This could mean a small break in the bullish run to allow momentum to gather further and so the CAC may be crossing the 6,800 mark in the next few sessions, or it could be the start of a further pullback towards 6,600, although I do see this as less likely as things stand at the moment.

CAC 40 Daily Chart

DAX 30, FTSE 100 and CAC 40 Fighting Off Resistance as Momentum Builds

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Outlook: Market Risk Heightened on NFP Release
US Dollar Price Outlook: Market Risk Heightened on NFP Release
2021-08-06 08:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) prices falter ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), Silver Stalls
Gold (XAU/USD) prices falter ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), Silver Stalls
2021-08-06 07:08:00
Indian Rupee Falls as RBI Holds Dovish Stance, USD/INR Eyes Support. Nifty 50 at Risk?
Indian Rupee Falls as RBI Holds Dovish Stance, USD/INR Eyes Support. Nifty 50 at Risk?
2021-08-06 05:00:00
Natural Gas Outlook: Warms Conditions Persist in the US and Europe, Gains Ahead?
Natural Gas Outlook: Warms Conditions Persist in the US and Europe, Gains Ahead?
2021-08-06 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bullish
France 40
Mixed
FTSE 100
Mixed