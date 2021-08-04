New Zealand Dollar (NZD) Rallies Hard as Rate Hike Expectations Jump Further

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar at the Mercy of Economic Data, ADP Jobs Report in View
2021-08-04 07:13:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-03 21:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing $70 Amid Viral Concerns, Small Stockpiles Draw
2021-08-04 06:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Hinges on Oil & Yields
2021-08-03 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-04 05:00:00
Dow Jones Rebound May Lift APAC Stocks, Alibaba Earnings Miss
2021-08-04 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Forecast: Monotony Continues in XAU/USD as Focus on NFP Increases
2021-08-04 09:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-03 21:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Edging Higher Ahead of BoE
2021-08-04 08:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-03 21:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY at Risk as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2021-08-04 01:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-03 21:45:00
Real Time News
  • US Dollar at the Mercy of Economic Data, ADP Jobs Report in View - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/08/04/US-Dollar-at-the-Mercy-of-Economic-Data-ADP-Jobs-Report-in-View.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #Dollar #ADP #Fed #EURUSD https://t.co/ioMIim3jia
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.78% France 40: 0.52% FTSE 100: 0.34% US 500: -0.08% Wall Street: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eR5bjv9FSY
  • Forex sentiment analysis can be a useful tool to help traders understand and act on price behavior. Learn how to get the most out of understanding trader sentiment here: https://t.co/rJznrXkcYz https://t.co/GsrgNzZU8h
  • AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 22, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.31. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dB1g2SisC5
  • 💶 Retail Sales YoY (JUN) Actual: 5% Expected: 4.5% Previous: 8.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-04
  • Heads Up:💶 Retail Sales YoY (JUN) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.5% Previous: 9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-04
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Final (JUL) Actual: 59.6 Expected: 57.8 Previous: 62.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-04
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Final (JUL) Actual: 59.2 Expected: 57.7 Previous: 62.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-04
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/Jge07H5DCY
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Final (JUL) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 57.7 Previous: 62.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-04
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) Rallies Hard as Rate Hike Expectations Jump Further

Nick Cawley, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar (NZD/USD) Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Hot New Zealand job market ramps up rate hike bets.
  • New Zealand dollar jumps across the board
  • Retail trade data highlights a bullish contrarian NZD/USD bias

New Zealand unemployment fell sharply in the June 2021 quarter to 4.0% from 4.6% in the March quarter, while the employment rate rose to 67.6%, up 0.5% on the quarter and 0.6% on an annualized basis. Both figures beat market expectations by a wide margin and further increased predictions of a rate hike to 0.50%, from the current level of 0.25%, at the RBNZ’s next policy meeting on August 18.

Today’s employment data follows a warning from the RBNZ yesterday that the central bank is considering tighter mortgage lending standards in an effort to dampen the country’s red hot housing market. The RBNZ is considering ways to ensure ‘borrowers are resilient to a range of future economic and financial conditions. We are particularly concerned about those who have borrowed in the past 12 months at high LVRs (Loan-to-Value ratios) and high DTIs (Debt-to-Income)’.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

The New Zealand dollar rose sharply for the second day in a row as the market continued to price-in rate hike expectations. The Kiwi is currently trading 0.50%+ higher against a range of other currencies with NZD/USD printing a fresh one-month high earlier in today’s session. The daily chart shows the pair in overbought territory, suggesting a short-term period of consolidation may be on the horizon, while the pair has also broken above the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages for the first time in two months. With interest rate hikes now looking fully priced in, Friday’s US jobs report will likely be the short-term driver for the pair. In the medium- to longer-term, the outlook for NZD/USD remains positive.

NZD/USD Daily Price Chart (November 2020 – August 4, 2021)

Retail trader data show46.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.14 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.52% higher than yesterday and 3.46% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.41% higher than yesterday and 12.98% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the New Zealand Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

