Natural Gas Outlook: Warms Conditions Persist in the US and Europe, Gains Ahead?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-03 21:45:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-03 17:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Hinges on Oil & Yields
2021-08-03 22:00:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-03 17:45:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lift APAC Stocks, Alibaba Earnings Miss
2021-08-04 03:00:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-03 17:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-03 21:45:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold August Battle Lines Drawn- XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-03 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-03 21:45:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-03 17:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY at Risk as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2021-08-04 01:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-03 21:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.53% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8GopfGXi3V
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.19% France 40: 0.16% FTSE 100: 0.15% US 500: -0.10% Wall Street: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/biCoFOmHkb
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.07%) S&P 500 (-0.08%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.002%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Dow Jones Rebound May Lift APAC Stocks, Alibaba Earnings Miss https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/04/Dow-Jones-Rebound-May-Lift-APAC-Stocks-Alibaba-Earnings-Miss-.html https://t.co/RYUoBEiYyn
  • Listen to my thoughts about OCBC, UOB earnings via MoneyFM podcast with Ryan Huang this morning: https://t.co/3BP2EBSMMk https://t.co/GVolwG2wZ0
  • *Dalilah Still in awe!
  • and Daliah Muhammad too, both broke the word record Unreal!
  • If you’re not watching the #Olympics you just missed an incredible performance by Sydney McLaughlin, one for the ages
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.47% Gold: 0.14% Oil - US Crude: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/FJCwYfBqBn
  • The US Dollar seems to be losing its momentum against ASEAN currencies as of late. Could this be another top in USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP and USD/IDR? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/rVBKBuhhAb https://t.co/PSkSEjVnMC
Natural Gas Outlook: Warms Conditions Persist in the US and Europe, Gains Ahead?

Natural Gas Outlook: Warms Conditions Persist in the US and Europe, Gains Ahead?

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Natural Gas Talking Points

  • Natural gas prices remain elevated on solid fundamental drivers
  • Hot conditions in Western US, Southern Europe bode well for demand
  • Technical outlook sees clear path to challenge recent highs

Natural gas prices are up over 4% this week, bolstered by strong demand prospects. A heatwave across Southern Europe is likely translating into elevated liquified natural gas exports (LNG). According to Greece’s weather service, the country saw its highest temperature on record Monday. Meanwhile, drought conditions across the Western United States are pressuring hydropower capacity. That bodes well for alternate energy sources like natural gas.

Prices remain elevated near multi-year peaks, despite being lower from last week’s swing high. August is on track to see a fifth monthly rise after a strong fundamental backdrop kept demand elevated through the summer months. A massive heatwave across the United States in June resulted in an over 20% monthly rally. Hot and arid conditions have moderated somewhat since then, but not enough to sap the rosy demand outlook that has kept bulls in firm control.

The National Weather Service’s 8-14 day temperature outlook sees elevated mercury readings, primarily across the Northeast and Northwest of the United States. That will likely fuel energy demand as Americans turn down their thermostats to stay cool. It is also important to note that there is a below-average probability for precipitation in much of the Western US. With hydropower already strained, dry conditions are working to the benefit of natural gas.

noaa 8-14 day outlook

Source: cpc.ncep.noaa.gov

Natural Gas Technical Forecast

Prices shot higher over 1% higher on Wednesday, eclipsing a short-term descending trendline from the July multi-year high. Since then, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level has offered a floor, with the rising 12-day Exponential Moving Average also supplying a degree of support. Should prices reverse lower, the aforementioned trendline may come back into play as support. Alternative, the July high at 4.187 is the level to clear to the upside.

Natural Gas Daily Chart

nat gas chart

Chart created with TradingView

Natural Gas TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Rebound May Lift APAC Stocks, Alibaba Earnings Miss
Dow Jones Rebound May Lift APAC Stocks, Alibaba Earnings Miss
2021-08-04 03:00:00
AUD/USD Analysis: Aussie Dollar Points Higher After Strong Chinese PMI Data
AUD/USD Analysis: Aussie Dollar Points Higher After Strong Chinese PMI Data
2021-08-04 02:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Hinges on Oil & Yields
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Hinges on Oil & Yields
2021-08-03 22:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Ether (ETH/USD)Forecast: Key Levels ahead of NFP’s
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Ether (ETH/USD)Forecast: Key Levels ahead of NFP’s
2021-08-03 20:24:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas