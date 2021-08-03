News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-02 19:30:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-08-03 01:00:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-08-03 01:00:00
Nasdaq Fluctuates Following Rosy ISM Manufacturing Report
2021-08-02 14:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Gears Up for NFP, Can Bulls Bid the Break?
2021-08-02 18:00:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-02 19:30:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Under Pressure Following Comments from Fed's Waller
2021-08-02 21:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes July Low with US Yields Under Pressure Ahead of NFP Report
2021-08-02 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Prel (JUN) Actual: -6.7% Expected: -4.5% Previous: -7.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-03
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Prel (JUN) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -4.5% Previous: -7.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-03
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Home Loans MoM (JUN) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-03
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Investment Lending for Homes (JUN) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 13.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-03
  • Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/03/Dow-Jones-Retreats-amid-Growth-Concerns-Hang-Seng-May-Pull-Back.html https://t.co/FpOoRXxKEj
  • Join @FxWestwater at 22:00 EST/2:00 GMT for a webinar where you can prepare to trade commodities markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/qTOa61aMmN https://t.co/jr5ZSpdPqq
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/mhs6oAAl80
  • 7 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended lower, with 76.7% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Materials (-1.51%), information technology (-0.65%) and industrials (-0.52%) were among the worst performer, whereas financials (+0.17%) a registered small gain. https://t.co/IBTj7PlGqO
  • The Consumer Price Index, better known by the acronym CPI, is an important economic indicator released on a regular basis by major economies to give a timely glimpse into current growth and inflation levels. Learn how to better understand CPI here: https://t.co/nAa0fHHGbZ https://t.co/vCf4toDNWI
  • 🇰🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 2.6% Expected: 2.4% Previous: 2.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-02
Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back

Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

DOW JONES, HANG SENG INDEX, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed -0.28%, -0.18% and +0.02% respectively
  • Cyclical sectors pulled back amid rising viral concerns and softer economic data. Real yields fell to all-time lows.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index may retreat after rebounding 1.06% on Monday

Dow, Manufacturing PMIs, Real Yields, Crude Oil, Asia-Pacific at Open:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back slightly on Monday as investors mulled rising Delta variant cases around the world and a slower pace of expansion in China’s manufacturing sector. The NBS manufacturing PMI fell to 50.4 in July from 50.9 in June, marking the slowest pace of growth in 17 months. Meanwhile, US ISM manufacturing PMI eased to 59.5 from 60.6, missing market expectations.

Weaker manufacturing data and worsening pandemic situations reignited growth concerns, sending prices of 10-year Treasury notes to a 5-month high. Real yields (nominal yield – inflation expectations) on 10-year Treasuries fell to a record low of -1.22%, reflecting both a slower pace of growth and rising inflation. Against this backdrop, risk assets may be under near-term pressure.

Crude oil prices, which are sensitive to the energy demand outlook, plunged 2.84% on Monday and extended lower on Tuesday morning. In China, millions of people were confined to their homes as the highly-contagious Delta variant was found in more than 20 cities amid the largest coronavirus outbreak in months. Efforts to stem the spread of the virus may hint at a slower economic activity and softer energy demand in the months to come.

US 10-Year Treasury Yield

Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Looking ahead, the RBA interest rate decision dominates the economic docket today alongside US factory orders report. Find out more from DailyFX economic calendar.

Asia-Pacific markets are positioned for a mixed start of the day. Futures in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and India are in the red, whereas those in mainland China, South Korea and Thailand are in the green.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) rallied 1.02% on Monday as investors cheered strong Q2 earnings from HSBC. The Shanghai Composite surged 1.97% on Monday as the recent viral resurgence in mainland China may allow the PBOC room to ease monetary policy. The daily Southbound net outflows have shanked substantially in recent days, reflecting that more buyers have probably returned to Hong Kong market for bargain hunting. Lingering regulatory risks however, may still be on top of investors’ mind.

Looking back to Tuesday’s close, 7 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended lower, with 76.7% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Materials (-1.51%), information technology (-0.65%) and industrials (-0.52%) were among the worst performer, whereas financials (+0.17%) and healthcare (+0.11%) registered small gains.

Dow Jones Sector Performance 02-08-2021

Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Dow Jones Index Technical Analysis

The Dow Jones index is challenging an immediate resistance level at 34,920 – the 200% Fibonacci extension. A successful attempt would likely intensify near-term buying pressure and open the door for further upside potential. A failed try however, may form a “Triple Top” chart patten that is bearish in nature. Bearish MACD divergence suggests that upward momentum may be weakening.

Dow Jones Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index broke a “Descending Triangle” pattern, entering a deep pullback. An immediate support level can be found at 24,850 – the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. The overall trend remains bearish-biased as suggested by the downward-sloped SMA lines. The MACD indicator is trending lower below the neutral midpoint, suggesting that bearish momentum may be dominating.

Hang Seng Index – Daily Chart

Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index is challenging a key resistance level at 7,500 – the 200% Fibonacci extension. The overall trend remains bullish-biased, as suggested by the consecutive higher highs and higher lows formed over the past few months. The MACD indicator formed a bullish crossover and trended higher, suggesting that upward momentum is gaining traction.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Awaits RBA Decision
AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Awaits RBA Decision
2021-08-02 22:00:00
USD/JPY Under Pressure Following Comments from Fed's Waller
USD/JPY Under Pressure Following Comments from Fed's Waller
2021-08-02 21:00:00
Nasdaq Fluctuates Following Rosy ISM Manufacturing Report
Nasdaq Fluctuates Following Rosy ISM Manufacturing Report
2021-08-02 14:30:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: Strong Open For South African Rand Ahead of U.S. PMI
USD/ZAR Outlook: Strong Open For South African Rand Ahead of U.S. PMI
2021-08-02 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Oil - Brent Crude
Hong Kong HS50
Wall Street
Bearish