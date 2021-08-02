News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Advance Should Continue After Strong Economic Data
2021-08-01 01:00:00
EUR/USD Pops Above 1.1900 on Better-Than-Expected Euro Zone GDP Data
2021-07-30 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Drop After Weaker China PMI, Viral Resurgence
2021-08-02 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Action Mired by Shaky Risk Appetite
2021-07-31 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Fluctuates Following Rosy ISM Manufacturing Report
2021-08-02 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NFPs, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, RBA
2021-08-01 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Risk Forming a “Double Top” Despite Yields Drop
2021-08-02 04:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Time to Glitter Again? US NFP Friday
2021-08-01 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Nudging Higher Towards 1.40 as FTSE 100 Builds Strong Momentum Ahead of BoE
2021-08-02 08:00:00
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD May Continue Pullback
2021-07-31 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
2021-07-30 11:05:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.39% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.38% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/6HWFio3Xfm
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.89% FTSE 100: 0.70% Wall Street: 0.42% US 500: 0.37% Germany 30: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/p8FYAQk52r
  • 🇲🇽 Markit Manufacturing PMI (JUL) Actual: 49.6 Previous: 48.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-02
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.08% Silver: -0.15% Oil - US Crude: -1.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/SBDzWJasKB
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Markit Manufacturing PMI (JUL) due at 14:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 48.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-02
  • 🇺🇸 Construction Spending MoM (JUN) Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.4% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-02
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Manufacturing PMI (JUL) Actual: 59.5 Expected: 60.9 Previous: 60.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-02
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.95%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.71%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vX2hDZmPKv
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.30% Silver: -0.36% Oil - US Crude: -0.94% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qch5ll9KdF
  • 🇺🇸 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final (JUL) Actual: 63.4 Expected: 63.1 Previous: 62.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-02
Nasdaq Fluctuates Following Rosy ISM Manufacturing Report

Nasdaq Fluctuates Following Rosy ISM Manufacturing Report

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

NASDAQ PRICE OUTLOOK: STOCKS RECEDE FROM GAP HIGHER AT THE OPEN

  • Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P 500 gap higher to start August trading in positive territory
  • Stocks are fluctuating now in the wake of ISM manufacturing data just released
  • ISM manufacturing report hints at strong employment gains, transitory inflation
  • Check out our Real Time News page for breaking market news and analysis
Advertisement

The Nasdaq 100 is trading on its front foot this morning. Nasdaq price action was up around 0.5% at the opening bell in New York with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 following in stride. The positive tone to kick off August trade is accompanied by overall solid economic data just released. As detailed on the DailyFX Economic Calendar, ISM Manufacturing activity crossed the wires at 59.5 for July and indicates the 14th consecutive month of growth in the US manufacturing sector.

This figure did disappoint relative to the consensus forecast, however, with markets expecting 61.0 for the headline PMI. Looking under the hood of the latest ISM Manufacturing PMI report highlights a strong improvement in the employment subcomponent to 52.9 from 49.9 in June. The prices paid subcomponent dropping sharply from 92.1 to 85.7 is also noteworthy.

NDX – NASDAQ 100 INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (20 APRIL TO 02 AUGUST 2021)

NDX Price Chart Nasdaq Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Stocks seemed to pull back slightly from their gaps higher at the open as markets digested details of the latest manufacturing report. The Nasdaq continued to trade in positive territory, but the strong reading on employment might have briefly weighed negatively on risk appetite. Albeit counterintuitive, signs of the labor market improving could create headwinds for stocks because of its likelihood to keep pressure on FOMC officials to deliver a timeline for tapering asset purchases. That said, the drop in the prices paid index does give credibility to the Fed’s transitory narrative and patiently accommodative stance.

Nasdaq price action nevertheless appears likely to continue trading strong with technical support around 14,880 providing a nice degree of buoyancy. This level is underpinned by last Friday’s intraday low as well as the 20-day simple moving average. The Nasdaq faces resistance around all-time highs and its upper Bollinger Band, though. Breaching support near the 14,880-price level could see the Nasdaq extend lower toward its July swing low before prior resistance-turned-support support around 14,055 comes into focus. Aside from shifts in risk appetite around the delta variant of covid, markets will likely have the upcoming release of ISM Services PMI and nonfarm payrolls data due later this week at the top of their radars.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Outlook: Strong Open For South African Rand Ahead of U.S. PMI
USD/ZAR Outlook: Strong Open For South African Rand Ahead of U.S. PMI
2021-08-02 13:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: RBA Sticking to QE Taper Can Lift AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Forecast: RBA Sticking to QE Taper Can Lift AUD/USD
2021-08-02 11:00:00
Cryptocurrencies Trim Weekend Gains, Ethereum (ETH) Outperformance Continues
Cryptocurrencies Trim Weekend Gains, Ethereum (ETH) Outperformance Continues
2021-08-02 09:30:00
GBP/USD Nudging Higher Towards 1.40 as FTSE 100 Builds Strong Momentum Ahead of BoE
GBP/USD Nudging Higher Towards 1.40 as FTSE 100 Builds Strong Momentum Ahead of BoE
2021-08-02 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Wall Street
Bullish
US 500
Bullish