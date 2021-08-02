News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Advance Should Continue After Strong Economic Data
2021-08-01 01:00:00
EUR/USD Pops Above 1.1900 on Better-Than-Expected Euro Zone GDP Data
2021-07-30 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop After Weaker China PMI, Viral Resurgence
2021-08-02 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Action Mired by Shaky Risk Appetite
2021-07-31 03:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NFPs, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, RBA
2021-08-01 16:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-29 20:30:00
Gold Prices Risk Forming a "Double Top" Despite Yields Drop
2021-08-02 04:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Time to Glitter Again? US NFP Friday
2021-08-01 19:00:00
GBP/USD Nudging Higher Towards 1.40 as FTSE 100 Builds Strong Momentum Ahead of BoE
2021-08-02 08:00:00
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD May Continue Pullback
2021-07-31 22:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
2021-07-30 11:05:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: Strong Open For South African Rand Ahead of U.S. PMI

USD/ZAR Outlook: Strong Open For South African Rand Ahead of U.S. PMI

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer

RAND ANALYSIS

  • South African rand up 20c against the dollar.
  • Riot aftermath anticipated in upcoming economic data.
  • Technical analysis could point to fading downside.
ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

RAND BUOYED BY EXTERNAL GLOBAL FACTORS

The rand started the week on the front foot up roughly 1.3% (at the time of writing) against the U.S. dollar. Support sourced from stronger rand linked commodities like iron ore, platinum and gold along with a weaker greenback – dollar index (DXY) down 0.17%.

GET YOUR Q3 RAND FORECAST HERE!

U.S. MANUFACTURING PMI’S IN FOCUS LATER TODAY

U.S. manufacturing PMI is due later today (see calendar below) from both ISM and Markit sources. Both are expected to print higher than previous data and any surprise either way could result in significant price fluctuations for the USD/ZAR pair.

From the South African perspective, the ABSA Manufacturing PMI figure for July was 43.5 which is notably less than the prior print of 57.4. Effects from the recent riots and looting in two major provinces is likely a major contributing factor. As a general rule of thumb, when manufacturing PMI data is above 50 the economy is deemed to be expanding and vice versa.

USD/ZAR ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Econ calendar

Source: DailyFX

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR 4-HOUR CHART

USDZAR 4 hour chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

USD/ZAR fell below key support at the 61.8% Fibonacci (14.5030) – Fibonacci retracement taken from February 2018 lo to April 2020 high. This follows the shooting star candlestick pattern I mentioned in last week’s analysis which has since unfolded as expected.

Today’s bearish move is still seeking support as it clears the 14.4000 horizontal level. The bearish EMA crossover last week has also played out with the 20-day EMA crossing below the 50-day EMA respectively.

With this in mind, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered oversold territory (green) after the current price action downtrend. Oversold signals on the RSI could point to fading downside and the potential for a price reversal in favor of the below resistance levels.

Resistance levels:

  • 14.5030
  • 14.4000

Support levels:

  • 14.3365

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

