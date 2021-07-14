News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Real Time News
  Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.15% US 500: -0.15% Germany 30: -0.18% FTSE 100: -0.23% France 40: -0.25%
  Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell Testimony due at 16:00 GMT (15min)
  • video of today's webinar archived and ready to go -> https://t.co/vWrRKANnNn
  BoC's Macklem: - Process of reopening won't be entirely smooth - Job gains in June were encouraging - Watching range of labor-market measures to determine slack - QE could be further reduces if economy evolves as expected - Further QE adjustments will be gradual
  Canadian Dollar is trading on its back foot immediately following the latest BoC rate decision. The @bankofcanada leaves rates unchanged and reduces its weekly pace of QE to C$2-billion.
  BoC's Macklem: - Reopening, vaccinations bolsters confidence in economy - 'Not there yet' on full recovery in Canada - New variants are a growing source of concern - Pandemic characteristics are helping push CPI above target range
  • $EURJPY with another 130 test https://t.co/qt7xbtb76D https://t.co/1iTyMU0e3X
  Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.26% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.55% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.48% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.37% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12%
  Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.28% Wall Street: 0.16% France 40: 0.11% Germany 30: 0.02% FTSE 100: -0.45%
  While there is greater attention on the Dollar, Canadian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar today given their monetary policy developments; take a look at $EURGBP after today's hotter UK inflation figures. That trendline goes back 5 years
Turkey’s Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 19%, USD/TRY Largely Shrugs Off Decision

Turkey’s Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 19%, USD/TRY Largely Shrugs Off Decision

Diego Colman, Market Analyst
  • Turkey’s Central Bank leaves its benchmark rate unchanged at 19%, in line with market expectations
  • The monetay policy statement retains a slightly hawkish bias, but investors seem unconvinced
  • USD/TRY ticks lower modestly following CBRT’s rate decision
Most read: USD/MXN Jumps on Sizzling U.S. Inflation. Will Traders Fade this Move?

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced today its July monetary policy decision. In line with expectations, the institution headed by Sahap Kavcıoglu opted to keep the one-week repo rate unchanged at 19.00%, contravening the wishes of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has repeatedly called for lower borrowing costs to stimulate the economy.

The move to leave rates steady for five straight months and avoid cutting them responds to relentless inflation, which has been stuck in double digits for more than three years. For reference, the June's CPI index clocked in at 17.5% y-o-y, its highest level since May 2019, driven by the fuel tax hike, higher commodity prices and TRY weakness.

The CBRT's statement retained a slightly hawkish language and indicated that tight monetary policy will remain resolutely in place until a significant decline in the expected inflation path is achieved, just as inflation volatility during the summer months linked to the reopening of the economy and high levels of inflation expectations continue to pose risks to price formation. This message appeared to trigger a marginal downward reaction in the USD/TRY exchange rate, which moved down from 8.6320 to 8.6136 after the announcement crossed the wires.

Despite the current narrative, the central bank may start cutting the cost of money in the coming months when CPI cools to support the recovery and ease financial conditions, going in the opposite direction to other emerging market central banks that have begun tightening rates to combat rising inflationary pressures.

As a reminder, President Erdogan has pressured the institution, which many investors believe has lost independence, to lower rates at the July or August meeting. Any rate cuts by the CBRT in the second half of the year, just as the Fed prepares to normalize policy, will likely weigh on the Turkish lira and push USD/TRY to new all-time highs, exacerbating the inflation uptrend rather than curbing it.

USD/TRY 1-MINUTE CHART

USDTRY rate decision reaction

Chart prepared by Diego Colman using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Diego Colman, DailyFX Market Strategist

Follow me on Twitter: @DColmanFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

