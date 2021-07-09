British Pound Down on Soft UK GDP Data. Is GBP/USD Topping?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Generates RSI Buy Signal
2021-07-09 14:00:00
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Progressive Bull Trend Confronts 6-Year Resistance: Break or Hold?
2021-07-10 04:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats as Sentiment Sours, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?
2021-07-09 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally Rolls On - XAU/USD Rebound or Reversal
2021-07-09 20:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-09 09:00:00
British Pound Down on Soft UK GDP Data. Is GBP/USD Topping?
2021-07-09 06:33:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-09 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Dow Jones Risks Forming a "Triple Top" Pattern - #DJI chart https://t.co/hD0JVEKiPL
  • Oil may have experienced a long-overdue pullback this past week, but the dominant bull trend is still firmly in place. Get your oil forecast from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/HeZ2aBSK0Z https://t.co/W8JBJjwrIZ
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/rnfCqNMalT
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/K8kQAR4OT0
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/EipvhaRmoF
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/VwG0za8DcM
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/z3vdhplS2Q
  • Fresh data prints coming out of the UK are likely to sway the near-term outlook for GBP/USD as BoE Governor Bailey insists that the “economy is bouncing back rapidly.” Get your GBP forecast from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/a49Wf052gw https://t.co/R6ltZN5bdA
  • The New Zealand Dollar's stance against the Canadian Dollar, Swiss Franc and Australian Dollar look set to strengthen further as technical patterns and levels signal a bullish bias for the Kiwi Dollar. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/ZrYKcrY1ZS https://t.co/sGhMjFUbGE
  • Gold rallied for a third consecutive week with XAU/USD up nearly 4% off trend support- just a rebound or a broader reversal? Get your gold forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/sXoC7jxvVz https://t.co/6xaDeqVqmA
British Pound Down on Soft UK GDP Data. Is GBP/USD Topping?

British Pound Down on Soft UK GDP Data. Is GBP/USD Topping?

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

UK GDP, BRITISH POUND, BANK OF ENGLAND, GBP/USD - TALKING POINTS:

  • British Pound down as May’s UK GDP report undershoots forecasts
  • Softening data flow has flattened UK yield curve, punishing Sterling
  • GBP/USD may be topping, but a near-term bounce could be ahead

The British Pound ticked lower as the May UK GDP report fell short of baseline forecasts. The economy grew 0.8 percent on the month, whereas economists were looking for a rise of 1.5 percent. Industrial and manufacturing production readings released alongside the GDP report were also disappointing, as were construction output figures.

This seemingly speaks to a broader trend. UK economic data outcomes have deteriorated relative to expectations since late May, according to data from Citigroup. The British Pound has fallen alongside a narrowing of the spread between 2- and 10-year Gilt yields, implying that traders are interpreting recent news-flow as diminishing scope for monetary policy normalization at the Bank of England.

British Pound Down on Soft UK GDP Data. Is GBP/USD Topping?

Chart created with TradingView

Next week’s release of June’s UK CPI report marks the next major inflection point on the economic data docket. It is expected to show that the headline inflation rate ticked up from 2.1 to 2.3 percent on year, marking an almost three-year high. However, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and company have dismissed near-term reflation as a function of temporary base effects following last year’s Covid-19 outbreak.

By contrast, the Federal Reserve has started to begrudgingly admit that price growth has exceeded policymakers’ prognostications. June’s fateful FOMC policy meeting introduced previously absent rate hikes into the three-year outlook. Markets have gone a step further, with Fed Funds futures baking in one hike in 2022 in addition to two more in 2023.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – DOUBLE TOP REVERSAL TAKING SHAPE?

GBP/USD may have carved out a bearish Double Top pattern above the 1.42 figure against this backdrop. However, near-term positioning reveals the emerging outline of a Falling Wedge pattern coupled with positive RSI divergence. This speaks to ebbing downside momentum and may precede a bounce. Near-term resistance levels line up at 1.39 and 1.40.

Alternatively, a daily close below the Double Top neckline in the 1.3667-88 zone would confirm the bearish setup, implying a measured move lower targeting just above the 1.31 figure to follow. A more immediate support cluster sits around the 1.35 handle and ma provide friction along the way in the event that sellers retain the upper hand.

British Pound Down on Soft UK GDP Data. Is GBP/USD Topping?

Chart created with TradingView

GBP/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
USD/CAD Drops, CAD/JPY Climbs on Mixed Canadian Jobs Report
USD/CAD Drops, CAD/JPY Climbs on Mixed Canadian Jobs Report
2021-07-09 13:00:00
NZD/USD Price Outlook: Trading Range Develops Ahead of RNBZ Rate Decision
NZD/USD Price Outlook: Trading Range Develops Ahead of RNBZ Rate Decision
2021-07-09 11:45:00
South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Poised for Bullish Breakout?
South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Poised for Bullish Breakout?
2021-07-09 11:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish