News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Falling to Key Support, Euro Area Inflation Dips
2021-06-30 09:25:00
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Climb Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, Viral Concern Eases
2021-06-30 06:00:00
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Steady as Tech Stocks Rally, Hang Seng May Rebound
2021-06-30 00:30:00
S&P 500 Rally to Extend on Red-Hot Consumer Confidence Data
2021-06-29 14:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Continues to Breakdown, Looming US Jobs Data Now Key
2021-06-30 11:30:00
Gold Prices Fall as Moderna Vaccine Optimism Strengthens the US Dollar
2021-06-30 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: More Losses Likely for GBP/USD
2021-06-30 08:00:00
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Long Bets Offer Contrarian Signal Warning
2021-06-30 05:00:00
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change (JUN) Actual: 692K Expected: 600K Previous: 978K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-30
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.18% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/qYJ9YPGHTl
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 GDP MoM (APR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.8% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-30
  • 🇿🇦 Balance of Trade (MAY) Actual: ZAR 54.6B Expected: ZAR46.5B Previous: ZAR51.26B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-30
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/rfwUWJfbz9 https://t.co/cz4QJUwW6c
  • 🇮🇳 Current Account (Q1) Actual: $-8.1B Previous: $-1.7B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-30
  • 🇿🇦 Balance of Trade (MAY) Actual: ZAR 54.6B Expected: ZAR46.5B Previous: ZAR51.24B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-30
  • 🇿🇦 Balance of Trade (MAY) Actual: ZAR54.6B Expected: ZAR46.5B Previous: ZAR51.24B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-30
  • 🇧🇷 Unemployment Rate (APR) Actual: 14.7% Expected: 14.7% Previous: 14.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-30
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change (JUN) due at 12:15 GMT (15min) Expected: 600K Previous: 978K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-30
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Continues to Breakdown, Looming US Jobs Data Now Key

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Continues to Breakdown, Looming US Jobs Data Now Key

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price, and Chart

  • Gold struggles after breaking noted Fibonacci support.
  • US dollar under the microscope ahead of the latest US jobs reports.

The break lower in gold persists after the precious metal broke below the 50% Fibonacci retracement area around $1,764/oz. Gold printed a fresh two-and-a-half month low Tuesday at $1,750/oz. and currently trades just a handful of dollars above this level today. The current chart setup suggests that gold will struggle to break higher with the next area of support ($1,720/$1,724/oz.) around $40 lower than the current spot price.

US dollar strength continues to weigh on gold and the greenback may get a further boost today from a closely watched US jobs report. The latest ADP jobs data will be released at 12:15 GMT and is expected to show an increase of 600k new nonfarm private sector jobs in June.

US Dollar May Rise if ADP Jobs Data Supports Hawkish Fed Pivot

While today’s ADP report may move the dial marginally, Friday’s US NFP report will likely be the main focus for US dollar traders this week. The potentially market-moving monthly report is expected to show 700k new jobs filled in June, up from a prior month’s 559k.

For all market-moving news and data releases, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The daily gold chart shows the recent price fall has now pushed the 20-day sma below the longer-dated 200-dsma, a short-term negative signal, while the CCI indicator has moved out of oversold territory, leaving room for a further move lower.

Gold Daily Price Chart (November 2020 – June 30, 2021)

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Continues to Breakdown, Looming US Jobs Data Now Key

Client sentiment data show 84.75% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.56 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 7.54% lower than yesterday and 1.74% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 28.62% higher than yesterday and 12.35% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is Market Sentiment and How Does it Work?

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Outlook: Bearish Reversal Resumes, Unfazed by Unemployment Drop
DAX 30 Outlook: Bearish Reversal Resumes, Unfazed by Unemployment Drop
2021-06-30 10:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Falling to Key Support, Euro Area Inflation Dips
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Falling to Key Support, Euro Area Inflation Dips
2021-06-30 09:25:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: More Losses Likely for GBP/USD
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: More Losses Likely for GBP/USD
2021-06-30 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, Viral Concern Eases
Crude Oil Prices Climb Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, Viral Concern Eases
2021-06-30 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish