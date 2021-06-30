Euro Latest: EUR/USD Falling to Key Support, Euro Area Inflation Dips

EUR/USD Price Analysis & News

Euro Area Inflation Dips, However, H2 2021 Boost Is Expected

Euro Area inflation fell to 1.9% in June, from 2.0% in the prior month, matching analyst forecasts. Meanwhile, the core reading remained at 0.9%, printing in line with estimates. The rise in core inflation stemmed from a 0.5ppt increase in core goods inflation to 1.2%, while services fell 0.4ppts to 0.7% from the prior month. Euro little changed following the data.

Despite the slight dip, however, inflation will likely remain volatile throughout the rest of the year with the ECB continuing to expect base effects to boost inflation, hitting a peak of 2.6% in Q4 before a decline to 1.5% in 2022. That being said, the inflation data is unlikely to prompt the ECB doves to shift away from the view that monetary policy needs to remain very accommodative. As such, with Fed officials starting to blink over the spike in inflation, downside risks are likely to persist for EUR/USD.

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/USD Price Action Awaits Key US Data

Despite increased talk that month-end models point to USD selling into the London fix, price action has been far from encouraging for the Euro. As the 1.1900 handle now gives, risks are for a move towards key support at 1.1840-50, which coincides with the uptrend from the YTD low and the June lows. The main focus for FX markets will be the upcoming tier 1 US data, namely Friday’s NFP report.

Pivot S1 S2 S3 R1 R2 R3 1.1901 1.1870 1.1846 1.1815 1.1925 1.1956 1.1986

EUR/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv