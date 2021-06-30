News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook Looking Lower
2021-06-29 14:10:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Climb Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, Viral Concern Eases
2021-06-30 06:00:00
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
News
Dow Jones Steady as Tech Stocks Rally, Hang Seng May Rebound
2021-06-30 00:30:00
S&P 500 Rally to Extend on Red-Hot Consumer Confidence Data
2021-06-29 14:30:00
News
Gold Prices Fall as Moderna Vaccine Optimism Strengthens the US Dollar
2021-06-30 04:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-06-29 22:00:00
News
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Poised to Break Lower?
2021-06-29 08:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Long Bets Offer Contrarian Signal Warning
2021-06-30 05:00:00
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Unemployment Rate (JUN) due at 07:55 GMT (15min) Expected: 5.9% Previous: 6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-30
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Unemployment Change (JUN) due at 07:55 GMT (15min) Expected: -20K Previous: -15K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-30
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/E9dV3mvk6v
  • The panel also caution about emerging inflationary pressures and surge in sovereign debt
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.35% Silver: 0.17% Gold: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ESSSstm8Z4
  • OPEC+ JTC Panel warns of significant uncertainties and calls to avoid risk of potential global oil market imbalance after April 2022
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/MA1sVOr1kc
  • 🇨🇭 KOF Leading Indicators (JUN) Actual: 133.4 Expected: 144.7 Previous: 143.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-30
  • 🇨🇭 KOF Leading Indicators (JUN) Actual: 133.4 Expected: 144.7 Previous: 143.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-30
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.03% Wall Street: 0.01% FTSE 100: -0.07% France 40: -0.19% Germany 30: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Zn4dyBnyyR
Crude Oil Prices Climb Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, Viral Concern Eases

Crude Oil Prices Climb Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, Viral Concern Eases

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

CRUDE OIL PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Oil prices are steady on Wednesday after API reported a larger-than-expected fall in crude inventories
  • OPEC+ will meet to discuss easing pandemic-era production cuts on Thursday
  • WTI is challenging a key chart resistance at $73.5, but upward momentum is fading

Crude oil prices held gains during Wednesday’s APAC session, trading near two-and-half year highs. Risk appetite was revitalized after a lab report showed that Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is effective in producing antibodies against the Delta variant - a newly found viral strain from India. Yet, questions remain on the production capacity and distribution of Moderna’s vaccine as viral strains continue to spread and mutate.

The Delta variant was attributed to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the UK and Australia, threatening a new round of lockdowns and travel restrictions around the world. This may cast a shadow over the recovery of global energy demand, especially among countries that have relatively slow vaccination progress. A worsening pandemic situation may limit upside potential for crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ will meet to discuss easing production curbs further in August to meet rising fuel demand. A Bloomberg survey shows that the oil cartel may increase output by 550k bpd in August, which is only a fraction of an estimated global supply shortfall of 3 million bpd. Therefore, tight market conditions may warrant a slow and gradual output increase without causing significant price volatility.

The oil cartel and its allies have slashed production by more than 5 million bpd since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. During a April meeting, OPEC+ decided to lifted output cuts by 2.15 million bpd from May to July as demand rebounded sharply (chart below).

Expected OPEC+ Production Hike in August 2021

Crude Oil Prices Climb Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, Viral Concern Eases

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Total OPEC Production vs. WTI Prices – Past 5 Years

Crude Oil Prices Climb Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, Viral Concern Eases

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported an 8.15-million-barrel draw in crude inventories for the week ending June 25th, compared to a 4.68-million-barrel decline forecast. This also marked the 6th consecutive weekly decline in stockpiles, hinting at tightened market conditions as refiners geared up capacity to meet demand for the summer driving season.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) will publish its weekly petroleum status report later today, with a 3.85-million-barrel draw expected. A larger-than-expected fall in stockpiles would likely strengthen prices, whereas a smaller draw or a rise may lead to the reverse.

WTI vs. Crude Inventory Changes – Past 12 Months

Crude Oil Prices Climb Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, Viral Concern Eases

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically, WTI is challenging a key resistance level at $73.5 (268.2% Fibonacci extension), breaching which would likely open the door for further upside potential. The overall trend remains bullish-biased, albeit selling pressures may be seen at around the resistance level. An immediate support can be found at $70.0 – a psychological level. The MACD indicator is about to form a bearish crossover, suggesting that bullish momentum may be fading.

WTI Crude Oil PriceDaily Chart

Crude Oil Prices Climb Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, Viral Concern Eases

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

