US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
2021-06-29 18:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook Looking Lower
2021-06-29 14:10:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, Viral Concern Eases
2021-06-30 06:00:00
2021-06-30 06:00:00
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
2021-06-29 18:30:00
Dow Jones Steady as Tech Stocks Rally, Hang Seng May Rebound
2021-06-30 00:30:00
2021-06-30 00:30:00
S&P 500 Rally to Extend on Red-Hot Consumer Confidence Data
2021-06-29 14:30:00
2021-06-29 14:30:00
Gold Prices Fall as Moderna Vaccine Optimism Strengthens the US Dollar
2021-06-30 04:00:00
2021-06-30 04:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-06-29 22:00:00
2021-06-29 22:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: More Losses Likely for GBP/USD
2021-06-30 08:00:00
2021-06-30 08:00:00
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
2021-06-29 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Long Bets Offer Contrarian Signal Warning
2021-06-30 05:00:00
2021-06-30 05:00:00
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
2021-06-29 18:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: More Losses Likely for GBP/USD

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: More Losses Likely for GBP/USD

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD is looking technically weak, with 1.3786 the near-term target after the pair’s drop from 1.40 last Wednesday.
  • That’s despite confirmation that UK GDP contracted by 6.1% year/year in the first quarter of 2021 and a likely truce in the so-called sausage wars between the UK and the EU.
GBP/USD outlook still bearish

From a technical perspective, GBP/USD looks likely to extend it recent decline from its high at 1.40 last Wednesday, June 23. As the two-hour chart below shows, the immediate target to the downside is the 1.3786 low recorded on June 21 but if that breaks the 1.3670 low touched on April 9 will likely be the bears’ next target.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (May 20 – June 30, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: More Losses Likely for GBP/USD

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In the news, data released this session confirmed that UK GDP contracted by 6.1% year/year in the first quarter of this year but the data had no impact, being of historic interest only.

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: More Losses Likely for GBP/USD

Source: DailyFX calendar

Also in the news, a truce to end a continuing post-Brexit trade row between London and Brussels over the movement of chilled meats from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, called the sausage wars, is reported to be close ahead of Thursday’s deadline. However, that has been well signalled so will leave GBP/USD unaffected.

You can click here for our special report on how to trade after a news release

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

