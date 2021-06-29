News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EURUSD Holds Top Event Risk for Volatility, S&P 500 Volatility at 18 Month Low
2021-06-29 03:00:00
2021-06-29 03:00:00
GBP/USD & EUR/USD Longs Capitulate on USD Short Squeeze - COT Report
2021-06-28 17:00:00
2021-06-28 17:00:00
News
Crude Oil, Gold, Natural Gas Forecast: Traders Eye US NFP Report and Heatwave
2021-06-29 04:00:00
2021-06-29 04:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
2021-06-28 15:00:00
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-29 06:30:00
2021-06-29 06:30:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-06-28 19:30:00
2021-06-28 19:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Heading for Worst Month Since 2016, Range Trading Ahead of NFP
2021-06-29 09:30:00
2021-06-29 09:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold, Natural Gas Forecast: Traders Eye US NFP Report and Heatwave
2021-06-29 04:00:00
2021-06-29 04:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Poised to Break Lower?
2021-06-29 08:00:00
2021-06-29 08:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
2021-06-28 15:00:00
News
USD/JPY Fails to Pierce Resistance, but a Breakout Remains a Strong Possibility
2021-06-28 21:00:00
2021-06-28 21:00:00
USD/JPY Setup: Bullish Breakout Contingent on NFP Data
2021-06-28 14:17:00
2021-06-28 14:17:00
US Dollar Rise Maintained, Eyes on Month End Rebalancing

US Dollar Rise Maintained, Eyes on Month End Rebalancing

Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD Price Analysis & News

  • US Dollar Maintains Gains
  • US Data to Boost Volatility

USD Holding Onto Gains

The USD remains on the front foot after yesterday’s corporate USD demand (typically on end of month spot date), however, with little in the way of notable events on today’s calendar, besides the England vs Germany match of course, I suspect conviction will be somewhat low ahead of ISM and NFP data. That being said, month end rebalancing will no doubt garner market interest, which as it stands, investment bank models have pointed to mild USD selling. Should this be the case, my bias is to fade dips in the USD against low yielders such as the CHF, which is also vulnerable from a positioning standpoint within the leveraged community. As a reminder, the month-end flows tend to be observed around the London 4pm fix.

US Data Importance Rises After Fed Reaction Function Changes

That said, while volatility has been subdued as we close out the quarter, this may not last for long with tier 1 data just around the corner. A reminder that in light of the FOMC’s recent hawkish pivot, the central bank’s reaction function has altered slightly, having signalled that they are less willing to allow the economy to run hot. Therefore, this has increased the importance of economic data since the June FOMC and thus raises the potential for greater market volatility. Between now until then, market conditions are likely to be choppy. The USD continues to oscillate around the 92.00 handle with pullbacks to 91.50 expected to find support, on the topside resistance resides at 92.40-50.

USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

US Dollar Rise Maintained, Eyes on Month End Rebalancing

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

