US Dollar Price Forecast: DXY Breakout on Hold, Awaiting Catalyst

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook Looking Lower
2021-06-29 14:10:00
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: A Slow and Steady Grind Higher, but Red Flag Appears
2021-06-29 18:00:00
News
S&P 500 Rally to Extend on Red-Hot Consumer Confidence Data
2021-06-29 14:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-29 06:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunges to Critical Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-06-29 17:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Poised to Break Lower?
2021-06-29 08:00:00
News
USD/JPY Pullback Stalls as More Fed Fed Officials Strike Hawkish Tone
2021-06-29 14:00:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.27%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.97%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rFfxPavM2h
  • In a relatively muted session for risk assets, the US Dollar Index (DXY) managed to climb back above 92.00 $USD $DXY https://t.co/3aS0agFaBn
  • The Dollar basket is in the midst of a potential breakout after a hawkish pivot from the Fed. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/5wO0WYG8uC https://t.co/SAz5Acm06c
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.04% FTSE 100: -0.06% France 40: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/sMgGOVlCOr
  • video of today's webinar uploaded and ready to go $USD price action, $EURUSD, $USDCAD with looks at $Gold $Oil and Stonks https://t.co/fsE4oc5ba1
  • Banxico increases its overnight rate by 25 bps to 4.25%, surprising investors. Get your $USDMXN market update from @DColmanFX here:https://t.co/vElpxN6tDK https://t.co/gXqdX2Nixa
  • Bitcoin posting a strong session, however so far failing to materially break back above $37,000 #Bitcoin $BTCUSD https://t.co/QZbrmz3W3h
  • US President Biden: - The bipartisan breakthrough is a great deal for Americans - I will keep pushing to get more of the economic agenda passed $USD $DXY
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.13% Gold: -0.75% Silver: -1.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2Na6RBnO80
  • Euro has rebounded off near-term downtrend support and the focus is on this immediate recovery. Get your $EUR market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/bTm990c7sf https://t.co/S9UydQfoxb
US Dollar Price Forecast: DXY Breakout on Hold, Awaiting Catalyst

Peter Hanks, Strategist

US Dollar Price Forecast:

The US Dollar has been in the driver’s seat following the June FOMC meeting but seasonal market conditions have worked to stall price action. As a result, the Dollar’s breakout has been put on hold and topside progress has ground to a halt. Since little has changed in the fundamental landscape since the initial breakout, the Dollar could look to continue higher if market activity picks up or a catalyst emerges.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (February 2020 - June 2021)

us dollar price chart daily

Potential catalysts include the upcoming non-farm payrolls report on Friday along with movements in US Treasury yields. Should jobs added disappoint estimates, the Fed may be forced to walk back its language regarding the pace of rate hikes which could undermine the US Dollar and thrust the pending breakout into uncertainty. Short of such a development, recent price action reveals an encouraging technical picture for the Dollar basket.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (March 2021 - June 2021)

us dollar basket price chart

To that end, recent price action has seen DXY etch out a double bottom pattern that typically precedes price gains. The formation occurred around 91.50 and the Dollar basket has been quick to capitalize in the days since, pushing to its highest level since early last week. With fresh weekly highs established, the next area of resistance likely resides around the index’s June 18 peak at 92.40.

Should the basket break above resistance, bulls could look to continue the charge higher. On the other hand, a failed run at 92.40 could see DXY seek support which may leave the index vulnerable to rangebound price action. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

