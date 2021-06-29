British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Poised to Break Lower?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Holds Top Event Risk for Volatility, S&P 500 Volatility at 18 Month Low
2021-06-29 03:00:00
GBP/USD & EUR/USD Longs Capitulate on USD Short Squeeze - COT Report
2021-06-28 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold, Natural Gas Forecast: Traders Eye US NFP Report and Heatwave
2021-06-29 04:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-29 06:30:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-06-28 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold, Natural Gas Forecast: Traders Eye US NFP Report and Heatwave
2021-06-29 04:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Poised to Break Lower?
2021-06-29 08:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Fails to Pierce Resistance, but a Breakout Remains a Strong Possibility
2021-06-28 21:00:00
USD/JPY Setup: Bullish Breakout Contingent on NFP Data
2021-06-28 14:17:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 💶 Economic Sentiment (JUN) Actual: 117.9 Expected: 116.5 Previous: 114.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-29
  • 💶 Industrial Sentiment (JUN) Actual: 12.7 Expected: 12.3 Previous: 11.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-29
  • 💶 Consumer Confidence Final (JUN) Actual: -3.3 Expected: -3.3 Previous: -5.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-29
  • Heads Up:💶 Economic Sentiment (JUN) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 116.5 Previous: 114.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-29
  • Heads Up:💶 Industrial Sentiment (JUN) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 12.3 Previous: 11.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-29
  • Heads Up:💶 Consumer Confidence Final (JUN) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -3.3 Previous: -5.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-29
  • 🇬🇧 Mortgage Approvals (MAY) Actual: 87.5K Expected: 85.9K Previous: 86.9K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-29
  • 🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending (MAY) Actual: £6.6B Expected: £4.584B Previous: £3.295B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-29
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/5LZvBBz6nP
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending (MAY) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: £4.584B Previous: £3.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-29
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Poised to Break Lower?

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Poised to Break Lower?

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD could be heading lower, breaking out from a triangle pattern on the charts.
  • The pair won’t be helped by possible curbs on UK travelers heading overseas.
Advertisement

Downside risk for GBP/USD

GBP/USD is looking technically weak now a symmetrical triangle has formed on the charts. As can be seen below, if the pair drops under the triangle’s support line it could fall further to around 1.3530 though it would likely take a few days to do so. That follows a lengthy period of sideways trading in GBP/USD followed by a decline from the June 16 high at 1.4121 to the June 21 low at 1.3786 and then a small recovery.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (May 19 – June 29, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Poised to Break Lower?

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

We have a special report here on how to read a candlestick chart

From a fundamental perspective, there is little to move GBP, though it could suffer marginally from news that UK travellers could face restrictions when heading overseas. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is currently pushing for EU-wide restrictions on British holidaymakers amid concerns about the Covid-19 delta variant first discovered in India. Both Spain and Greece have said they will welcome UK tourists with a negative Covid test but Portugal and Malta have announced quarantine-on-arrival rules for travellers from the UK.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Hits Record High, Viral Concerns Weigh on ASX 200
Nasdaq 100 Hits Record High, Viral Concerns Weigh on ASX 200
2021-06-29 01:00:00
Banks Resume Capital Distribution Following Federal Reserve Stress Test Results
Banks Resume Capital Distribution Following Federal Reserve Stress Test Results
2021-06-29 00:00:00
Bitcoin ETF Filing by Cathie Wood’s ARK Faces Regulatory Hurdle
Bitcoin ETF Filing by Cathie Wood’s ARK Faces Regulatory Hurdle
2021-06-28 22:25:00
GBP/USD & EUR/USD Longs Capitulate on USD Short Squeeze - COT Report
GBP/USD & EUR/USD Longs Capitulate on USD Short Squeeze - COT Report
2021-06-28 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish